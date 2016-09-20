Building confidence

The Jimmie hockey team outscored NDSU 14-4 in two exhibition games at Wilson Arena last weekend. The Jimmies begin the regular season on Friday night against Midland (Nebraska). John M. Steiner / The Sun

The Jimmies outscored NDSU 14-4 in two exhibition games at Wilson Arena on Friday and Saturday, giving Dean Stork's team a much needed boost.

"It was good to get a couple of wins and build some confidence coming off the Manitoba trip that did not go well," Stork said. "The guys were a little down and concerned."

The Jimmies struggled against the University of Manitoba, although there was no shame in that.

"Those are ex-professionals, ex-major junior kids," Stork said. "I have faith in the kids in our program, but we still needed to build up their spirits and then go have some success and we did that against NDSU."

The Jimmies dominated play against the Bison, peppering the NDSU goal cage with 70 shots on Friday and nearly the same number on Saturday. Stork got a look at everybody, using 11 players on Saturday who did not play on Friday. The results remained the same, however.

"We really came out explosive and dominated play both games," Stork said.

The Jimmies had 13 players score. Cole Zimmerman scored twice in both games. Bryan Kromm also scored both nights. Depth, albeit young, will be a key going forward.

"If you want to be competitive, you need to have depth. You can't be putting all your eggs in one or two baskets," said Stork, who would know, having built two programs before coming to Jamestown. "We wanted to have as much depth as possible so if one line's not scoring, you go to the next one, and if that one's scoring, you can go to the next one and so on."

Besides all the goals, Stork also liked the way his team played.

"The poise with the puck was really good and we had really good puck protection ... some of these guys have a really high hockey IQ," Stork said. "There were excellent line changes, support all over the puck. ... We have some guys that can really think the game."

The Jimmies will be very young, especially compared to the competition. Midland University of Nebraska—Jamestown's first ACHA opponent of the season—is in its third year of competition.

"The team coming here on Friday, it's going to be a lot different, they're men," said Stork of Midland, which plays the Jimmies at 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday night. "To be honest, we're just worried about us. We're playing a really good team and we need to be ready."

Taking care of home ice is critical, Stork said.

"We play 17 games at home ... we gotta win at least 12 or 13 of them and then you try to be .500 on the road and then you'll have a chance to make the playoffs," Stork said. "This is a big weekend for our hockey club, a big weekend as a coach.

"We haven't played ACHA Division I hockey yet. We're going to start to find out what it's all about."