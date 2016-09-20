Deep Jimmies finish second

Austin Rene watches an iron shot during the Jimmie Fall Classic on Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club. John M. Steiner / The Sun

The University of Jamestown men placed second out of eight teams at its two-day home meet, which wrapped up Monday. The Jimmies' 602 put them behind only Minot State (586) in the tournament held at Jamestown Country Club.

"We're really happy with how we played and with the depth we have right now," Kraft said. "We have a lot of guys capable of putting up low numbers and they're starting to show some really good consistency."

The two-day conference meet begins Monday (Sept. 26) at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course in Albert Lea, Minn. Only five players can be selected to play.

"It's a tough decision," Kraft said. "By my formula, 11 of our 14 players are eligible for that tournament.

"It pushes guys in tournaments. It pushes them in practice. It's entertaining to watch and a really good problem to have."

Jacob Rice was the top Jimmies' top finisher on Tuesday, placing fourth after rounds of 72 and 74. Rice posted five birdies on Sunday and it could've been better. The sophomore from Mitchell, S.D., also hit two balls out of bounds.

"Jacob's been really consistent for us all fall," Kraft said.

Rice finished five shots behind medalist Cody Reynolds (69-72--141) of Minot State. Reynolds, who was recruited hard by Kraft and nearly committed to the Jimmies, is the defending Class A state champion. Reynolds, a Minot native, also had the shot of the tournament. On the par 5 17th hole, Reynolds knocked it in from from 245 yards for a double eagle.

For the Jimmies, Austin Rene had back-to-back 74s and has cinched one of the five spots for the conference meet.

"Austin's very ready to get his game to the next level," Kraft said about the freshman from Jamestown. "He's just got to figure out how to score, and that's tough, but when he does the sky's the limit."

Nolan Frank and Nathan Kapaun also have sewn up spots in the top five. The fifth and final player is still to be determined. Kapaun finished eighth on Monday, struggling to a 78 after shooting 1-under 71 on Sunday.

The North Star conference meet is a two-parter—the first half of the meet in the fall and second half in the spring.

The Jimmie women finished second out of five teams on Tuesday behind Minot State, 643-686.

Annie Nelson and Savannah Nesemeier tied for second. Both shot 82 and 81, but in reverse order.

"Annie and Sav are still consistent at the top, we just need to find a way at the bottom of the lineup to play at a higher level," Kraft said. "We have ability, but right now we're not playing up to the level the girls expect out of themselves."

Emily Grothmann (93-88--181) finished eighth. Jenna Knutson and Alexis Piatz each had 183s for ninth.

"We'll keep plugging away," Kraft said. "It will come."

Men

Team results

1, Minot State 292-294--586; 2, University of Jamestown 297-305--602; 3, University of Manitoba 299-304--603; 4, Jamestown B 314-308--622; 5, Valley City State 318-317--635; 6, Bismarck State College 331-341--672; 7, Dickinson State 333-354--687; 8, Lake Region State 382-363--745.

Individual results

Top 10

1, Cody Reynolds, MSU, 69-72--141; 2T, Karson O'Keefe, MSU, 74-70--144; 2T, Bobby McNair, Man., 69-75--144; 4, Jacob Rice, UJ, 72-74--146; 5, Carson Harcourt, MSU, 73-74--147; 6T, Matthew Bean, MSU, 72-76--148; 6T, Austin Rene, UJ, 74-74--148; T8, Stefan Lavallee, Man., 74-75--149; 8T, Steve Young, Man., 74-75--149; T8, Nathan Kapaun, UJ, 71-78--149.

Other UJ results

12, Benji Miller 74-78--152; 17, Trent Hagenson 82-75--157; T18, Mitch Hagenson 80-78--158; T18, Brook Bergh 81-77--158; T18, Allan Pruss 82-79--161; T27, Nolan Frank 80-81--161; T29, Brandon Stahlhut 86-76--162; 36, Christian Madden 82-87--169; T40, Keagan Lindsoe 89-86--175.

Women

Team results

1, Minot State 312-331--643; 2, Jamestown 342-344--686; 3, Bismarck State 393-309--783l 4, Dickinson State 401-410--811; 5, Valley City State 430-437--867.

Individual results

Top 10

1, Miriam Dumes, MSU, 74-79--153; 2T, Aliece Pierce, MSU, 78-85--163; 2T, Annie Nelson, UJ, 82-81--163; 2T, Savannah Nesemeier, UJ, 81-82--163; 5, Kayla Barke, MSU, 78-86--164; 6, Katherine McGlenen, MSU, 82-83--165; 7, Kira Dereniwsky, MSU, 89-94--173; 8, Emily Grothmann, UJ, 93-88--181; T9, Jenna Knutson, UJ, 93-90--183; T9, Alexis Piatz, UJ, 86-97--183.

Other UJ results

11T, Dana Rial, 93-91--184; T13, Emma Thompson 95-91--186; 26, Brittney Johnson 118-109--227.