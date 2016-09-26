Jimmies battle in loss to No. 5 V-Hawks

There’s not many weaknesses on Viterbo University’s side of the volleyball court, and junior setter Amelia Grahn is certainly not one of them.

The second team All-American kept University of Jamestown off balance at the Hansen Center on Saturday. Grahn sprinkled in eight kills during a 44-assist, four-ace performance, helping the fifthranked V-Hawks to a 3-1 victory over the Jimmies.

“I like to be aggressive a lot,” Grahn said. “If I don’t, my coach will let me know about it.”

The Jimmies were the aggressors in the beginning. Behind a boisterous home crowd, and what appears to be turning into one of the better blocking outfits in the NAIA, the Jimmies took the first set 25-23.

Jamestown blocked 34 V-Hawk shots on Saturday, with junior Haley Glasoe posting three solo blocks and 10 block assists. Glasoe entered the match third in the NAIA in total blocks and now has 97 on the season.

“We’ve seen Jamestown a couple of times, so we knew what their hitters like to run and how to play defense around that,” Grahn said. “But they’re a great blocking team, so we still have to work on that.”

Early runs by the V-Hawks in each of the remaining sets had the Jimmies trying to play catch-up with one of the nation’s best teams the rest of the way. The V-Hawks used runs of 6-1, 6-0 and 7-0 to get past the Jimmies 25-21, 27-25, 25-21, respectively.

Grahn poured in back-toback aces during her team’s 6-1 flurry in the second game. Viterbo’s 7-0 run in the fourth came in the first eight points of the set.

“They had a couple servers that went on some runs with some really difficult serves, and that was in each game,” UJ coach Jon Hegerle said. “We slowly crept back in but it was a little too late each time.”

The 22nd-ranked Jimmies compared favorably with the V-hawks in most categories, except at the service line. Viterbo scored nine aces to Jamestown’s four.

“That’s what really made the difference right there,” Hegerle said.

The V-Hawks’ weapons at the net were on display. First team All-American middle hitter Natalie Geidel posted a match-high 16 kills. Sara Biermaier added 14 kills and four aces.

Viterbo (18-2) has defeated 10 of 12 teams that have either been ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA top

25. The V-Hawks won 40 matches last year, en route to an NAIA national tournament semifinals appearance.

“We know it’s a tough place to play, and they’re a well-coached team,” Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong said of the Jimmies. “They play with a lot of energy and they’re talented, so to come out of here with a win is a big sigh of relief right now.

“Games like these test us.”

Kaitlin Anderson and Heather Bachman each posted nine kills to lead the Jimmies. Libero Nicole Warren recorded a match-high 19 digs and Aubrey Beaumont turned up 24 assists.

C o m p l e m e n t i n g Glasoe on the block was Morgan Hensch (8 total) and Madison Wendel (5).

“I thought we battled really hard, but I told our team I expect us to win,” Hegerle said. “They need to understand that’s what our capabilities are and we’re not going to sell ourselves short on that.” The Jimmies (9-6) travel to Presentation College on Tuesday.

Viterbo University 3, Jamestown University 1 Viterbo 23 25 27 25 Jamestown 25 21 25 21

Viterbo — Kills: Natalie Geidel 16, Sara Biermaier 14, Siera Skow 10, Amelia Grahn 8, Emilee Wiersma 5, Aubrey Aspen 4. Assists: Grahn 44. Aces: Grahn 4, Biermaier 4, Hannah Erickson 1. Digs: Chole Jakscht 10, Rachel Frankowski 7, Biermaier 6, Baylee Gross 6. Blocks: Aspen 4, Geidel 2, Grahn 1, Wiersma 1. Jamestown — Kills: Kaitlin Anderson 9, Heather Bachman 9, Haley Glasoe 8, Morgan Hensch 8, Siri Jystad 6, Madison Wendel 6, Aubrey Beaumont 1. Assists: Beaumont 24, Josie Hegerle 13, Nicole Warren 5, Whitney King 2. Aces: Beaumont 2, King 2. Digs: Warren 19, Julina Niemeier 10, Elise Peterson 6, Hegerle 5, Hensch 4, Kori Buchanan 3, Beaumont 3. Blocks: Glasoe 13, Hensch 8, Wendel 5, Anderson 4, Bachman 2, Jystad 2. Records: Viterbo 18-2, 2-0 NSAA; Jamestown 9-6, 1-1.

