Solid start Jimmies fall in shootout, but earn split

Dean Stork is not a fan of shootouts. Few hockey purists are, but in game 2 of the University of Jamestown hockey program there it was.

Tied 2-2 after 65 minutes, the Jimmies and Midland University each sent five skaters to center ice to go 1-on-1. But this time it went the way of the Warriors, a program in their third year in southeast Nebraska. Sophomore Blake Neumann fired home the game-winner on the fifth and final attempt in front of a near full house at Wilson Arena.

“Worst way to end a hockey game,” Stork said smiling, but with intent. “Finishing the game is the toughest part, it’s just unfortunate it has to come down to a shootout.”

The Jimmies receive no points for the loss, unlike in the NHL. Still, it was a successful weekend for Stork’s team, which won 4-3 on Friday and led 2-1 after two periods Saturday night.

“I feel great about our hockey team. Our kids work. They play physical, they play the body hard. They manage the puck well,” Stork said. “I thought we played with a lot of speed. Just a lot of really positive things, but we have things to work on, of course.”

Near the top of the list is the power play.

The Jimmies scored twice on the man-advantage, but had nine other chances go empty.

“We have to be better on the power play,” Stork said. “We have to capitalize more on those opportunities.”

Brett Harris broke the seal just 87 seconds into the game to put the Jimmies up 1-0. Jeremy McNeil and Trevor Okino got assists.

After Midland answered late in the first, the Jimmies reclaimed the lead as Cole McKechney beat Dakota McDonald for a 2-1 UJ advantage. Harris and McNeil earned assists on the goal just 2:09 into the third.

It remained 2-1 until Midland (2-2) tied it just 11 seconds into the third period and it stayed that way for the next 25 minutes.

Each team missed their first three attempts in the shootout, but McNeil sent the crowd into a frenzy with a quick wrister past McDonald in the fourth round. However, Midland’s Jake Mullendore answered with a nifty back-hander to level it. Jason Richter was up next for the Jimmies, but McDonald turned the shot away, setting up Neumann’s winner. Tyson Brouwer, a freshman like nearly every player on the UJ roster, turned in a strong weekend. The Lethbridge, Alberta native stopped 28 shots on Friday and 30 more Saturday in a promising opening weekend for the brand new program. “I got no complaints about our team,” Stork said. “We’re going to be just fine.” The Jimmies are back at home next weekend, hosting the University of Utah on Friday and Saturday.

Midland University 3, University of Jamestown 2, SO First period 1, UJ, Brett Harris (Jeremy McNeil, Trevor Okino), PP, 1:47; 2, MU, Luke Sanko (Jake Mullendore), 16:50.Second period 3, UJ, Cole McKechney (Harris, McNeil), PP 2:09. Third period 4, MU, Blair Seitz (Sam Turner), :11. Shootout Makes: McNeil (UJ); Mullendore (MU); Blake Neumann (MU). Misses: Cameron Todd (UJ); Ben Henry (MU); Allan Pruss (UJ); Matthew Blaszkiewicz (MU); Cole McKechney (UJ); Sam Turner (MU); Jason Richter (UJ). Keeper saves: MU, Dakota McDonald 8-12-8-4—31. UJ, Tyson Brouwer 4-15-8-6—30.

