Trojans pull away from Jimmies

The University of Jamestown held Dakota State’s powerful offense in check as well as anybody has this season.

But the 24th-ranked Trojans capitalized on some Jimmie miscues en route to a 36-17 win on Saturday in Madison, S.D.

Down just 13-9 at halftime, two third-quarter turnovers led to 14 Dakota State points. The second was a backbreaker as Alvin Reels Jr. returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the period to put the Trojans up 26-9.

Dakota State (4-1) came into the game ranking in the top five in points, yards and first downs, but the Jimmies held their own.

Dakota State’s first third-quarter touchdown came after a Ty Myron fumble. The Trojans cashed in on the second of three touchdown connections by Jacob Giles to Austin Opdahl.

Giles hit Opdahl for touchdown strikes in the first, third and fourth quarters. Opdahl had eight catches in all for 175 yards.

Giles finished with 298 yards passing, but was forced into 19 incompletions. Keith Rogers’ second-quarter interception for the Jimmies was the seventh of his career.

Dakota State’s Robert Johnson, the No. 1 rusher in the NAIA, was held to less than four yards per carry.

Offensively, Klatt attempted a season-high 50 passes for the Jimmies, completing 23 balls for 248 yards. Klatt hit Pete Fehr for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The ensuing two-point play was completed to Branden Edwards.

The Jimmies (1-4) are off this week before hosting Presentation College for homecoming on Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

Dakota State 36,

University of Jamestown 17 UJ 3 6 0 8 — 17 DaSU 13 0 14 10 — 36 First quarter

DaSU: Austin Opdahl 4 yard pass from Jacob Giles (Nic Behrens kick), 9:46. DaSU: Robert Johnson 6 pass from Giles (kick failed), 7:09. UJ: Grant Linde 20 field goal, 1:40.

Second quarter

UJ: Keldrick Sullivan 8 run (kick failed), 2:29.

Third quarter

DaSU: Opdahl 29 pass from Giles (Behrens kick), 12:49. DaSU: Alvin Reels Jr. 55 interception return (Behrens kick), 0:00.

Fourth quarter

DaSu: Opdahl 9 pass from Giles (kick failed), 9:50. UJ: Pete Fehr 4 pass from Klatt (Branden Edwards pass from Klatt), 7:48. DaSU: Behrens 33 field goal, 2:16.

Jamestown

Rushing: Sullivan 17-59, Ty Myron 5-29, Dylan Klatt 4-20, Branden Edwards 1-Josiah Shank 3-10, JaRiguez Collier 1 Bruno Saenz 1-1. Passing: Klatt 23-50 246 yards 1 TD, 1 Receiving: Edwards 7-91, Myron 4-21, Saenz 3-28, Josh Verghis 2-19, Tony Smith 2-12, Zeb Taber 1-48, Pete Fehr 1-4, Dez Pettigrew 1-3, Josh Carter 1-

Dakota State

Rushing: Johnson 19-71, Giles 10-16, Daulton Mercer 2-3. Passing: Giles 20-39 298 yards 3 TD, 1 INT; Jared Richardson 1-1 10 yards. Receiving: Opdahl 8-175, Preston Nordling 5-43, Mitchell Galloway 3-54, Alex Babcock 3-20, Conner Teel 1-10, Johnson 1-6.

