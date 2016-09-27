Jimmies battle conditions at NSAA tournament

University of Jamestown's Jacob Rice is tied for fourth with teammate Nathan Kapaun after day 1 of the NSAA Fall Conference Tournament in Albert Lee, Minnesota, on Monday. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Conditions were far from ideal for the Jimmies on Monday in Minnesota, but the entire field was in the same boat.

A saturated Wedgewood Cove Golf Course in Albert Lee played long, and high winds added to the difficulty during the opening round of the North Star Athletic Association conference tournament.

University of Jamestown's Jacob Rice and Nathan Kapaun each fired a six-over par 78 and are tied for fourth, just two shots off the lead. The Jimmie men are currently in third, nine shots off Bellevue University's team score of 308.

"It was a mentally exhausting day to play golf. There was just so much thought and execution that went into every shot," University of Jamestown golf coach Dean Kraft said. "There's a bunch of tired golfers here in Albert Lee across the board."

Kraft said winds remained steady at 25 mph pretty much all day, with gusts to approximately 40. The Jimmies' Mitch Hagenson is one shot back of Rice and Kapuan, turning in an opening-round 79 on the 6,810-yard par 72 links-style course.

"There was not a lot of protection from the wind, and scores were up for every team," Kraft said. "Considering the degree of difficulty, I thought we played pretty well. We're certainly not unhappy being that close to the lead."

Jamestown's Austin Rene fired an 82 and is tied at 16th, while Nolan Frank struggled with an 88. Valley City State's Kyle Wiebe and Bellevue University's Diego Gudino are tied for the lead at 74.

"We would have liked to throw in one more good score, but Nolan is definitely struggling at the moment and it was a tough environment for Austin to play in," Kraft said. "He's a high-ball hitter, so it's not the style of golf he plays. But overall, we're happy with the effort and the scores."

The fall portion of the four-round tournament wraps up today. Two more rounds are scheduled for this spring.

Annia Nelson's 82 led the Jimmie women during Monday's opening round. Nelson is currently in third, two shots off the pace.

The Jimmies shot a team score of 363, which is good enough for fourth in the seven-team field. Bellevue University's 225 leads, bolstered by Faustina Peve (80) and Ivane Helias (81) in first and second.

"Annie played a good round of golf today. It's a difficult course to begin with, and with all the rain they've had it's playing really long for both the men and women," Kraft said. "Toss in a 25 mph wind and an 82 out there for her was very good."

The Jimmies' Jenna Knutson and Savanna Nesemier are tied in 16th after shooting identical 93s. Dana Rial (95) and Alexis Piatz (98) are inside the top 20.

"Hopefully the wind will die down," Kraft said. "It's definitely been challenging. There's no doubt about that."

NSAA Fall Conference Tournament

At Wedgewood Cove Golf Course, Albert Lee, Minn.

Day 1

Men's team results

1. Bellevue University 308; 2. Valley City State 314; 3. University of Jamestown 317; 4. Viterbo University 322; 5. Waldorf University 335; 6. Dickinson State 369.

Men's individual top 10

1. (tie) Diego Gudino, BU, 74; Kyle Wiebe, VCS, 74; 3. Fernando Arzate, BU, 76; 4. (tie) Tyler Bauko, VCSU, 78; Nathan Kapaun, UJ, 78; Eric Olson, VU, 78; Jacob Rice, UJ, 78; 8. (tie) Juan Gomes, BU, 79; Mitch Hagenson, UJ, 79; Nicolas Handal, BU, 79; Lautaro Marzilio, BU, 79.

Jimmie results

4. (tie) Nathan Kapaun 78; Jacob Rice 78; 8. (tie) Mitch Hagenson 79; 16. (tie) Austin Rene 82; 25. (tie) Nolan Frank 88.

Women's team results

1. Bellevue University 335; 2. Viterbo University 344; 3. Waldorf University 353; 4. University of Jamestown 363; 5. Valley City State 403; 6. Dickinson State 430; 7. Presentation College 819.

Women's individual top 10

1. Faustina Peve, BU, 80; 2. Ivane Helias, BU, 81; 3. Annie Nelson, UJ, 82; 4. Fernanda Valdes, WU, 83; 5. Danielle Ducklow, VU, 84; 6. (tie) Mattie Hahlum, VU, 86; Bailey Schmidt, VU, 86; 8. (tie) Hannah Maschong, BU, 87; Wendy Monfort, BU, 87; 10. (tie) Maya Marshall, VU, 88; Maggie Peters, WU, 88.

Jimmie results

3. Annie Nelson 82; 16. (tie) Jenna Knutson 93; Savanna Nesemeier 93; 19. Sana Rial 95; 20. Alexis Pitaz 98.