UJ men move up to second

Annie Nelson tracks the ball after a swing during the NSAA fall conference meet in Albert Lea, Minn., on Tuesday. Dean Kraft / For The Sun

Round 2 proved to be better than the start for the University of Jamestown men's golf team.

The Jimmies improved by 10 strokes on day 2 of NSAA Fall Conference Tournament at Wedgewood Golf Course in Albert Lea, Minn.

Full results were not available at press time, but the Jimmies trail only Bellevue (Nebraska) in the team standings. The finals two rounds of the tournament will be played in the spring half of the season. The winner advances to the NAIA national tournament in May.

"Man for man we didn't have the results we wanted, but we had some guys play really well," UJ head coach Dean Kraft said. "It was actually a pretty good showing for us. There's a fair amount of separation between us, Viterbo and Valley City.

"With our score, we gained some pretty good ground today."

Jacob Rice led the way, shooting a 74, the best round for any UJ golfer in the tournament.

"He's been our most consistent player all season," Kraft said. "He has a very, very calm manner in the way he approaches golf. It's fun to watch him on the golf course."

Mitch Hagenson followed Monday's 79 with a 76.

"You're happy for Mitch to see the fruits of his labors," Kraft said. "He's worked really hard on his game and it was fun to see him make the most out of playing in this tournament."

Nathan Kapaun turned in a solid 77, one better than Monday.

"He doesn't get rattled. He has a great approach to the game," Kraft said. "Nathan kinda came into his own starting last spring and it continued into the fall."

On the women's side, Annie Nelson was one stroke better at 81 to hold onto third place despite windy conditions.

"Annie played well. She had a couple too many big numbers, but she was striking the ball well today," Kraft said. "On a calmer day weather-wise her 81 probably would have been more like a 76 or 77."

Savanna Nesemeier cut five strokes to 88 on a day where only two players shot scores in the 70s.

Dana Rial, who has improved her scoring by 10 strokes during the fall campaign, shot three better to a 92.

"Dana's worked really hard on her game," Kraft said. "She's made some really big strides."

Team-wise the Jimmies are in fourth.

Both teams still have two more meets this fall. The women play in Bellevue, Nebraska Oct. 3-4. The men's next meet is Oct. 17-18 in Kansas City, Missouri.