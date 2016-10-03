Jamestown sweeps University of Utah

Garret Browning controls the puck against the University of Utah at Wilson Arena. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Things continue to come together nicely, and quickly, for the University of Jamestown hockey team.

The Jimmies dominated early and held on late to beat the University of Utah 2-1 Saturday night at Wilson Arena to finish off a weekend sweep.

Now 5-0-0-1 on the season, the early success for the first-year program is becoming less surprising.

"I think we did expect it just because we have high expectations for ourselves and our coach sets a pretty high standard," said Trevor Okino, who scored Saturday night's first goal. "We've gelled really well together. We're trying to play to our strengths and run with it."

While the roster says virtually every player the Jimmies dress is a freshman, these are seasoned players many coming from the same place.

"A lot of us are Canadian and we've played in the same league and have been playing against each other for years," Okino said. "The program here has been set up for us to have success. It's really been a good transition for us on and off the ice."

The Jimmies continue to be firm defensively. With blueliners like Okino and the towering 6-foot-8 Garrett Browning, they've allowed just seven goals through four games.

"We're just trying to eliminate our mistakes and keep our game tight and consistent," Browning said. "Everyone is on the same page. There's a strong bond on the team and we're going to continue to get better and better ... we're excited about that."

Jason Richter put the Jimmies ahead 2-0 5 minutes and 50 seconds into the second period. Jeremy McNeil earned his second assist of the game on Richter's goal.

Utah, which withstood 22 first-period shots from the Jimmies, cut the lead in half when Connor Meaney scored midway through the second period.

But that was all the Jimmies allowed as Tyson Brouwer continued his steady play in goal, stopping 29 of the 30 shots he faced.

"We're happy to have success early, but we know there's a long way to go," Okino said. "Coach (Dean Stork) will stay on us. We understand the wins don't come easy. We just need keep getting better every day."

Browning, one of 21 Canadians on the UJ roster, said the transition to college hockey in North Dakota has been smooth.

"It seemed like an enticing place to play. We have a good coach and it is special to a part of building something here in Jamestown," Browning said. "It's great to know we have the support of the community behind us."

The Jimmies face a stiff test next weekend, playing at ACHA Division I national power Minot State on Friday night before hosting the 4-0 and No. 5-ranked Beavers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

University of Jamestown 2, University of Utah 1

First period

1, UJ, Trevor Okino (Eric Buckley, Jeremy McNeil), PP, 18:13.

Second period

2, UJ, Jason Richter (McNeil), 5:50; 3, UU, Connor Meaney (Alex King, Josh Dangel), 9:30.

Third period

No scoring.

Goalie saves: UU, Chris Komma 22-9-10--41. UJ, Tyson Brouwer 8-9-11--28.