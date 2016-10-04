Azure leads Jays at state meet

Emma Thompson watches a putt during the Bellevue Invitational on Monday in Nebraska. Dean Kraft / For the Sun

Sarah Azure is tied for ninth place after the first round of the Class A state golf tournament in Mandan.

The Jamestown High School junior shot an 11-over-par 83 at Prairie West Golf Course on Monday. The opening round was halted due to weather, but later resumed and finished.

The Blue Jays are in eighth in the team standings at 377, four shots behind Bismarck Century.

Kaitlin Mullowney shot a 91 and is tied for 27th for the Blue Jays. Mara LeFevre (96) is tied for 40th. Alyssa Zachrison (107) also had her score used.

Heading into the final round today, Bismarck St. Mary's holds a 12-stroke lead over Grand Forks Red River in the team standings.

Led by Sydney Smith's tournament-best 2-over 74, the Saints posted a team mark of 320. Morgan Hetletved of Red River is three shots off the pace.

Nesemeier paces Jimmies

Savanna Nesemeier's second 18 holes were better than her first 18 on Monday to lead the University of Jamestown women's golf team in Bellevue, Nebraska.

After shooting 87 over the first 18 holes, Nesemeier grinded out a 78 to finish off the long, 36-hole day. The junior from Kindred, N.D., is in 12th place, nine shots behind leader Sena Ersoy of Iowa Western Community College.

As a team, the Jimmies are third out of seven teams. The tournament concludes today with 18 holes.

Annie Nelson shot 83 on the first 18 but was three higher over the next 18 to end 15th.

Jenna Knutson (180) and Emma Thompson (187) also had their scores used.

Host Bellevue holds the meet lead (639), six better than William Penn (Iowa).

State golf meet

At Prairie West, Mandan

Team results

1, Bismarck St. Mary's 320; 2, Grand Forks Red River 332; 3, Minot 341; 4, Mandan 347; 5 West Fargo Sheyenne 358; 6, Williston 366; 7, Bismarck Century 373; 8, Jamestown 377; 9, Fargo Shanley 385; 10, Fargo Davies 406; 11, Fargo North 409; 12, West Fargo 413; 13, Grand Forks Central 419.

Individual results (Top 20)

1, Sydney Smith, BSM, 74; 2, Morgan Hetletved, GFRR, 77; 3, Hilary Whalen, GFRR, 78; 4, Carrie Carmichael, Williston, 79; 5T, Kaycee Schulz, Mandan, 81; 5T, Tonya Dvorak, BSM, 81; 5T, Paige Argent, Minot, 81; 8, Taylor Miller, St. Mary's, 82; 9, Sarah Azure, JHS, 83; 10, Olivia Koskela, South, 84; 11T, Payton Roehrich, Mandan, 85; 11T, Kiana Baker, WFS, 85; 13T, Marley Foltz, Minot, 85; 14T, Anna Davison, Davies, 86; 14T, Jaci Jones, Minot, 86; 14T, Abby Schmidt, BSM, 86; 17, Betsy Seaver, GRRR, 87; 18, Taiylor Ellingson, GFC, 88; T19, Evie Reynolds, Minot, 89; T19, Tonya Berg, North, 89; T19, Maggie Hanson, WFS, 89.

Other JHS results

T27, Kaitlin Mullowney 91; T40, Mara LeFevre 96; T63, Alyssa Zachrison 107; T78, Kyra Vogel 115; 83, Hanna Reuer 148.

Bellevue Invitational

Team results

1, Bellevue (Neb.) 328-311--639; 2, William Penn (Iowa) 325-320--645; 3, Iowa Western CC 324-335--659; 4, University of Jamestown 353-348--701; 5, South Dakota Mines 353-350-703; 6, Chadron State (Neb.) 370-366--736; 7, Dodge City CC (Kansas) 366-382--748.

Individual results

1, Sena Ersoy, IWCC, 78-78--156; 1T, Orakorn Thirayatorn, DCCC, 76-80--156; 1T, Elise Warne, WP, 77-79--156; 4T, Wendy Monfort, BU, 82-75--157; 4T, Hannah Maschong, BU, 84-83--157; 6T, Emily Schimbeno, SDM, 81-77--158; 6T, Cassidy Evreniadis, IWCC, 78-80--158; 9T, Pachanok Rahulpan, DCCC, 79-82--161; 9T, Miranda Keeler, WP, 83-78--161; 9T, Jodi Saito, WP, 81-80--161.

UJ results

12, Savanna Nesemeier 87-78--165; 15, Annie Nelson, 83-86--169; 22, Jenna Knutson 90-90--180; 25, Emily Grothmann 96-90--186; T26, Emma Thompson 93-94--187; T35, Dana Rial 100-104--204; 39, Brittney Johnson 111-135--246.