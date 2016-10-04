In the books

Third baseman Landon Uetz makes a throw to first for the University of Jamestown baseball team. Uetz was one of four players to hit over .400 during fall ball games for the Jimmies, who went 6-1. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Fall ball ended in typical fashion for the University of Jamestown baseball team on Sunday in Canada.

The Jimmies swept the University of Winnipeg in their final two games to finish the fall 6-1.

"We're pleased with the start of the season. We still need to continue to get better and learn more about our team, but so far so good," said UJ head baseball coach Tom Hager. "There's no question we've got talent in this program right now. We're excited about the potential of our team."

The Jimmies defeated Winnipeg 10-2 and 5-3 on Sunday.

In the opener, pitcher Jerome Byndloss took a perfect game into the sixth inning. The junior from Las Vegas allowed just two hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

"We feel good about our chances when Jerome is on the mound," Hager said.

Logan Lund also had a strong fall, allowing just one earned run over 12 innings.

On Sunday, reliever Eric Evans turned in three dominant innings in game 2. Evans, pegged as the Jimmies' closer, fired three scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

"We rode him a little longer than normal but he responded in a big way," Hager said of Evans.

The Jimmies posted a run differential of plus-41 through their seven fall games.

Landon Uetz continued to put up All-American numbers. The senior from West Fargo hit .429 with two homers and eight runs batted in.

He had plenty of help, though.

Vince Sablan, who clubbed a key three-run home run in Sunday's second game, hit .421 with a pair of long balls and eight RBI during the fall. Tyler Ludlow (.409) and Quinn Irey (.318, 2 HR, 8 RBI) help anchor a potent lineup heading into the spring.

When the Jimmies open practice on January 10, reinforcements will be added to the promising mix. Hager expects to have additional infield and pitching options, including a few potential difference-makers.

"Anytime you're able to add good players to your team it increases depth and competition within the roster," Hager said. "In the end, that's going to make everybody better."

The Jimmies' first games of the spring will be played Feb. 24-25 at US Bank Stadium, the new home of the Minnesota Vikings, against fellow 2016 national tournament qualifier Grand View (Iowa).

"We have a challenging schedule, no question about it," Hager said. "Between now and then we have a lot of work to do. We have great kids that want to work their butts off so we're looking forward to getting a lot accomplished over the next three or four months."