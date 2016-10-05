Nelson earns top 10 finish

Savanna Nesemeier watches a shot during day 2 of the Bellevue (Nebraska) Invitational on Tuesday. Dean Kraft / For the Sun

Annie Nelson carded a 77 in the final round of the Bellevue Invite in Nebraska on Tuesday.

Nelson's 5-over par round moved her into the top 10, finishing ninth overall with a three-round total of 246.

It was the best score for the University of Jamestown junior in the three-round tournament. Nelson posted 83 and 86 in 36 holes on Monday.

Savanna Nesemeier's score was 10 strokes higher than her second round on Monday. Nesemeier shot an 88 in the final round to finish 14th (253).

Team-wise, the Jimmies finished fourth out of six teams with a total of 1,049. Their 343 was their best total of the three rounds.

Jenna Knutson (253) and Emma Thompson (277) also had their scores used.

After two tough rounds, Dana Rial carded an 87 on Tuesday, 17 strokes better than her second-round score on Monday.

Cassidy Evreniadis (78-80-81--229) of Iowa Western Community College won medalist honors. Host Bellevue finished six strokes ahead of William Penn, Iowa (959-943) for the team title.

The Jimmies' final meet of the fall half of the season is Oct. 24-25 in Wichita, Kansas.

Bellevue Invitational

Team results

1, Iowa Western CC 328-311-313--953; 2, William Penn 325-320-314--959; 3, Iowa Western CC 324-335-306--965; 4, Jamestown 353-348-343--1049; 5, South Dakota Mines 353-350-363--1066; 6, Chadron State 370-366-344--1080.

Individual results

1, Cassidy Eveniadis, IWCC, 78-80-81--229; 2, Hanna Maschong, BU, 84-73-74--231; 3, Sena Ersoy, IWCC, 78-78-77--233; 4, Wendy Monfat, 82-75-78--235; 5T, Elise Warne, WP, 77-79-83--239; 5T, Jodi Saito, WP, 81-80-78--239; 7, Ivane Helias, BU, 77-81-82--240; 8, Miranda Keeler WP, 83-78-81--242; 9, Annie Nelson, UJ, 83-86-77--246; 10T, Faustina Peve, BU, 85-82-80--247; 10T, Brittany Evans, WP, 84-83-80--247.

Other UJ results

14, Savanna Nesemeier 87-78-88--253; 23, Jenna Knutson 90-97-97--277; 24, Emma Thompson 93-94-91--278; 26, Emily Grothman 96-90-96--283; Dana Rial 100-104-87--291; Brittney Johnson 111-135-125--371.