Jimmies sweep Comets

The University of Jamestown volleyball team rolled to its sixth straight win with a 3-0 sweep of Mayville State on Saturday night.

The 19th-ranked Jimmies (15-6) posted back-to-back road wins after beating Valley City State Friday. Five of the six wins in the current streak are sweeps

Heather Bachman clubbed 10 kills in the win. Kaitlin Anderson added nine and Morgan Hensch eight as the Jimmies hit .426 as a team.

Setter Aubrey Beaumont led in assists (21) and aces (4). Nicole Warren turned up 15 digs, while Madison Wendel had four block-assists.

Up next for the Jimmies is No. 9-ranked Grand View and Bethel College in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday.

University of Jamestown 3, Mayville State 0

UJ 25 25 25

MSU 19 17 20

Jamestown leaders

Kills: Heather Bachman 10, Kaitlin Anderson 9, Morgan Hensch 8, Madison Wendel 7, Haley Glasoe 6.

Assists: Aubrey Beaumont 21, Josie Hegerle 16.

Aces: Beaumont 4, Whitney King 2, Elise Peterson 1, Julina Niemeier 1.

Digs: Nicole Warren 15, Niemeier 5, Peterson 5, Hegerle 5.

Block-solo: Hensch.

Block-assists: Wendel 4, Anderson 3, Glasoe 2.