The University of Jamestown will announce on Thursday it has been accepted into the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

A press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Foss Wellness Center at the University of Jamestown campus.

The vote by GPAC presidents was held on Tuesday in Seward, Neb., requiring 75 percent approval to allow UJ into the conference. The 75 percent threshold was achieved. The final tally in voting has not been released.

The University of Jamestown will join the GPAC for the 2018-19 school year, meaning it will remain in the North Star Athletic Association through the spring of 2018.

The University of Jamestown becomes the 12th school in the GPAC, joining Dakota Wesleyan of Mitchell, S.D., Mount Marty College of Yankton, S.D., Briar Cliff University (Sioux City, Iowa), College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), Concordia University (Seward, Neb.), Doane University (Crete, Neb.), Dordt College (Sioux Center, Iowa), Hastings College (Hastings, Neb.), Midland University (Fremont, Neb.), Morningside College (Sioux City, Iowa) and Northwestern College (Orange City, Iowa).