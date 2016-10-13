Video of UJ press conference to join GPAC

By joining the GPAC, one of the NAIA’s top conferences, the Jimmies will compete with 11 private colleges and universities from South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. “This is a great day for the University of Jamestown, Jimmie Athletics and our student-athletes. This is an opportunity for us be associated with one of the best NAIA conferences in the country. We are very grateful to the GPAC Presidents and Athletic Directors,” commented Sean Johnson, Director of Athletics for the University.