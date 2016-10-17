Blue Hawks roll past Jimmies

In what could perhaps be the last time the Jimmies travel to the Biesiot Activities Center, at least for the foreseeable future, the Blue Hawks (6-1, 4-0 NSAA) turned in a particularly dominant performance Saturday, taking meeting No. 79 between these two teams by a lopsided score of 41-13.

"It was a great setting for homecoming. A beautiful day and great support, it was just a great homecoming for us," Stanton said. "The way we played and the way our crowd and fan support was, was awesome. It was a really fulfilling win."

After a quiet first few minutes of punt exchanges to begin the game, the Blue Hawks began to look every part of the No. 14-ranked team in the NAIA, scoring 41 unanswered points before two late meaningless Jamestown touchdowns spoiled the shutout.

The scoring for DSU came easy and often and was balanced in the way Stanton has become accustomed to — two passing, two rushing and two from the defense, which now has eight touchdowns on the year.

The first score came from new starter Hayden Gibson, who, after missing on the exact same pass a play earlier, threw a perfect lob pass from 10 yards out to the 6-foot-5 Austin Brown.

Brown, in single coverage, reached over the defender for his second touchdown grab in the last two games.

"The first time he tried it, Hayden and I, we both kind of saw something different," Brown said. "But the second one, I was proud of him — he had the confidence to go right back at it. He trusted it, and we came out with a touchdown on that play."

The next score for the Blue Hawks was a something of a historic one. Cain Boschee intercepted Dylan Klatt and brought it back for a touchdown from 28 yards away. It was his eighth pick of the season and fourth return for a touchdown. According to the NAIA's website, that ties Frank Parks' record for most interception return touchdowns in a season, set in 1998 for Georgetown (Ky.) College.

"We keep talking about this every week," Stanton said. "But he's just got a lot of instincts, and we're just glad he's on our side. He makes a lot of big plays for us."

The Jimmies' two touchdowns came in the final 8 minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Blue Hawks had their younger defenders on the field.

The Blue Hawk defense forced nine punts — and blocked one of them — and didn't allow Jamestown into the red zone until the game was 41-0.

Keldrick Sullivan and Yvon St. Louis each ran for more than 100 yards for the Jimmies, who host Mayville State on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Dickinson State 41, Jamestown 13

First Quarter

DSU — Austin Brown 10 pass from Hayden Gibson (Cody Johnson kick)

DSU — Cain Boschee 28 INT return (Johnson kick)

Second Quarter

DSU — Karsten Mack Jr. 20 run (Johnson kick)

Third Quarter

DSU — Mack Jr. 2 run (Kick fail)

DSU — Dylan Skabo 44 pass from Gibson (Johnson kick)

DSU — Steven Koch 23 INT return (Johnson kick)

Fourth Quarter

UJ — Pete Fehr 8 pass from Dylan Klatt (Kick blocked)

UJ — Ty Myron 7 run (Grant Linde kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: DSU, Kaler Ray 6-98, Karsten Mack Jr. 15-67 2 TDs, Jed Fike 8-51. UJ, Yvon St. Louis 12-119, Keldrick Sullivan 33-111, Ty Myron 2-7 1 TD.

PASSING: DSU, Gibson 14-27- 128-2 2 TDs. UJ, Klatt 11-23-155-2 1 TD.

RECEIVING: DSU, Brown 7-46 1 TD, Jamion Lindsey 4-23. UJ, Josh Verghis 3-76, Tyler Shurtz 3-38.