Jimmies go five, but fall to defending champs

"We just felt like we let one get away from us," UJ coach Jon Hegerle said. "We battled, and we felt good about that, but we didn't feel good about the result."

Columbia, led by reigning national player of the year Peiyi Liu of China, won the fourth set 25-22 and closed it out 15-12 in the fifth.

"It could've went either way," Hegerle said. "We have to find a way to get over the hump in matches like that."

The Jimmies started the day with a 3-0 sweep over Wayland Baptist of Texas, although Hegerle said his team played better against Columbia.

"I didn't think we were nearly as sharp in that match," he said of their win over Wayland Baptist.

The Jimmies are now 17-7 on the season.

Morgan Hensch finished off a stellar trip with 23 more kills after amassing 36 on Friday.

"Morgan Hensch had quite a weekend," Hegerle said of the junior from Fergus Falls.

Columbia moved the 6-foot-3 junior Liu to cover Hensch in the fourth and fifth sets. However, the Jimmies also had a number of blocks on the Chinese star and 20 total against the Cougars. Haley Glasoe and Madison Wendel had five each.

"(Liu) is a beast," Hegerle said. "We did a good job of shutting her down and blocked her a number of times."

Kaitlin Anderson matched Hensch with 13 kills against Columbia.

"They kinda shut down our middles. That was disappointing because they were single blocking. I didn't think we set our middles very well and I don't think our middles were turning the ball very well," Hegerle said. "Our middles did a good job blocking though."

Nicole Warren led in digs with 34 in the two matches. Julina Niemeier added 26.

Aubrey Beaumont piled up 55 assists, including 30 against Columbia.

The Jimmies have three road matches this week, starting Wednesday at Dickinson State.

Columbia (Mo.) 3, University of Jamestown 2

UJ 17 25 25 22 12

Col 25 22 18 25 15

Jamestown statistics

Kills: Kaitlin Anderson 13, Morgan Hensch 13, Siri Jystad 7, Heather Bachman 7, Haley Glasoe 6, Madison Wendel 2, Aubrey Beaumont 2.

Assists: Beaumont 30, Josie Hegerle 13, Whitney King, Nicole Warren.

Aces: Warren, King, Julina Niemeier, Beaumont.

Digs: Warren 21, Niemeier 10, Elise Peterson 10, Beaumont 2, Anderson 2, Hegerle 2, Meghan Orr 2, Glasoe, King, Jystad, Hensch.

Block-assists: Glasoe 5, Wendel 4, Anderson 2, Bachman 2, Jystad 2.

Jamestown 3, Wayland Baptist 0

UJ 25 25 25

WB 22 19 21

Jamestown statistics

Kills: Hensch 10, Wendel 8, Bachman 7, Glasoe 5, Anderson 5, Jystad.

Assists: Beaumont 25, Hegerle 7, Warren 2, King.

Aces: King, Niemeier.

Digs: Niemeier 16, Warren 13, Peterson 7, Beaumont 7, Hegerle 6, Orr 2, Anderson 2, Hensch 2, Bachman 2, Jessica Velander, Jystad.

Block-solo: Wendel 2, Bachman.

Block-assists: Glasoe 6, Anderson 2, Jystad 2, Wendel, Hensch, Bachman.