Bergh leads Jimmies in Kansas City

Brook Bergh and Trent Hagenson had the top finishes for the Jimmies in a strong 13-team field at The Deuce of The National Golf Course of Kansas City.

Bergh finished in a tie for sixth, highlighted by a career-best round of 70 on Tuesday, which was 15 strokes better than his Monday score.

"His iron accuracy was really on today. He was giving himself a lot of chances to go low," said Kraft.

Bergh sank a 20-footer for par on the 18th green to finish his even par round of 70.

"He played some great golf," Kraft said of the freshman from Havana, N.D.

Trent Hagenson finished just outside of the top 10 in a tie for 12th. Kraft said Hagenson's 83 on Monday in windy conditions on a more difficult course was particularly impressive.

"Trent's been a little up and down, but when his game is on he's very capable of going low," Kraft said. "This was a good week for him."

Neither Bergh nor Hagenson were on the UJ starting lineup, however. The Jimmies finished ninth in a deep field.

"We actually played pretty good today," Kraft said. "It's a great tournament, a great golf course. It's really good for our program to be exposed to that caliber of competition.

"We're going to come down here again next year. It's a great recruiting tool for us."

The Jimmies had four other rounds in the 70s on Tuesday led by Nathan Kapaun's 74. Austin Rene (76), Nolan Frank (78) and Benji Miller (79) did the same. Mitch Hagenson cut 10 strokes off his score from Monday.

The Jimmies cap the fall half of the season next week at the Kansas Prairie Invite in Wichita, Kan., on Oct. 24-25.

Park University Fall Classic

National Golf Club, Kansas City

1, Sterling College 320-291--611; 2, Bethany College 322-302--624; 3, Iowa Central Community College 327-302--629; 4, Lindenwood-Belleville 327-305--632; 5, Kansas City (Kan.) Community College 336-297--633; 6, Evangel University 330-304--634; 7, Kirkwood Community College 344-300--644; 8, Ottawa University 351-301--652; 9, University of Jamestown 343-310--653; 10, Huntington University 337-319--656; 11, Graceland University 357-300--657; 12, Kansas Wesleyan 350-318--668; 13, Avila University 348-320--668.

Individual results

1, Ethan Donahoo, Sterling, 76-70--146; 2T, Josh Meeks, Bethany, 77-73--150; 2T, Dalton Bartlett, Sterling, 76-74--150; T2, Lorenzo Bolivar, Sterling, 83-67--150; 5, Wes Bantenbach, Iowa Central, 82-72--154; 6T, Charles Hartwig, Kirkwood, 80-75--155; 6T, John Torres, Lindenwood, 80-75--155; 6T, Marc McClain, KCCC, 80-75--155; 6T, Brook Bergh, UJ, 85-70--155; 10, Michael Fuehne, Evangel, 80-76-156.

Other UJ results

12T, Trent Hagenson, 83-75--158; T20, Nolan Frank, 81-78--159; T24, Nathan Kapaun, 86-74--160; T24, Austin Rene, 85-76--160; T29, Benji Miller, 83-79--162; T62, Jacob Rice, 90-82--172; T62, Mitch Hagenson, 91-81--172.