Jimmie men cruise past Mary

The junior midfielder from Porto Alegre, Brazil scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half to help the Jimmies open the flood gates in a 4-1 win over visiting University of Mary.

"It's probably one of the coldest temperatures I've ever played on, I'd have to say. But it wasn't terrible," Lucena-Pires said of the low-40s air temperature. "I like playing in the cold. I can say I got used to it."

The goal in the 57th minute, assisted by senior Jacob Scotte-Hatherly, highlighted the type of response and consistent play Jimmie coach Tommy Nienhaus has been looking for from his side all season.

"We've had flashes in the previous games, but we haven't quite put together 90 minutes," said Nienhaus, as the Jimmies improved to 6-8-1 overall. "I'm not real happy with the goal we gave up, but we responded and there's a lot of positives to take away."

Scotte-Hatherly, from Devon, England, found the back of the net in the second half for his fifth goal of the year, and junior Charlie Foster sealed it with a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, moments after Marauders' goalkeeper Ludvig Rhodin was shown a yellow card.

Mary's Mitch Carter leveled the scored just four minutes into the second half after the Jimmies led 1-0 at the break. But the Jimmies wasted little time answering.

"I always try to make sure to keep the team awake and focused," Lucena-Pires said. "Fortunately I got to score the goal and bring the team up again, which was a really brilliant pass from my teammate Jacob."

Jamestown freshman Nencho Margaritha, from The Hague, Netherlands, tallied his team-leading ninth goal in the first half to give the the Jimmies the early advantage.

"We've been struggling all year dealing with that type of pressure responding, and we did it our way," Nienhaus said. "We played the way we expect to play. The ball was moving, we created chances and we put them away."

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Marauders, who dropped to 6-7 on the season.

"A lot of credit to (Jamestown). They finished a lot of chances," Mary coach Dave Cook said. "There's a lot of things that go on in that second half. We obviously weren't good.

"Today was a disappointing day."

The win was a nice shot in the arm for the Jimmies, as they'll wrap up the regular season with three straight conference matches. Jamestown (0-1 NSAA) hosts Waldorf University (10-4, 10 NSAA) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"We still have some things to play for," Nienhaus said. "We've got to make sure we keep putting all the pieces together."

University of Jamestown 4, University of Mary 1

Mary 0 1 -- 1

Jamestown 1 3 -- 4

First-half scoring: 1, UJ, Nencho Marqaritha (Charlie Foster), 12:07.

Second-half scoring: 2, UM, Mitch Carter, 49:24; 3, UJ, Henrique Lucena-Pires (Jacob Scotte-Hatherly), 56:16; 4, UJ, Scotte-Hatherly (Brady Rotert, Marqaritha), 62:06; 5, Charlie Foster, PK, 71:47.

Goalkeeper saves: UM, Ludvig Rhodin 1-3--4; UJ, Lasse Binder 2-3--5.

Yellow cards: Jakob Olsson, UM, 37:15; Marcelo Garza, UJ, 51:48; Foster, UJ, 58:08; Rhodin, SM, 71:47.

Records: Jamestown 6-8-1; University of Mary 6-7.