FULL CUPBOARD Jimmies return strong roster

Greg Ulland’s Jimmies are still favored to win the North Star Athletic Association, according to conference coaches, despite Jessica Buck, one of the best players in program history, running out of eligibility.

“Losing someone like Buck certainly is tough, but we do return four starters and that speaks to what the other coaches think of the players we have coming back,” Ulland said. “In the grand scheme those things don’t matter much, but we do feel really good about the kids we have coming back.”

It was a long offseason for the Jimmies, who went 29-5 overall and were perfect in conference play in 2015-16, but suffered a bitter loss in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The early exit was particularly tough to swallow following the team’s 2015 run to the Elite 8 at nationals.

“That certainly was a motivating factor for everybody to have that taste in our mouths,” Ulland said. “We’ve talked a lot about getting back and proving that’s not who we are and not what we expect.”

The long grind back to Sioux City, Iowa, begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Jamestown Civic Center against the University of Winnipeg. The Jimmies will not play at home again until Dec. 2 with a challenging November schedule lined up in between. The Jimmies return a veteran roster, including the familiar three-guard trio of Kyra Dewald, McKayla Orr and Bryn Woodside. Dewald and Orr are former Blue Jay standouts.

Dewald earned all-conference honors last season, averaging 12 points per game. Orr and Woodside, fourth and fifth on the team in scoring last season, are poised for breakout campaigns.

“We feel really good about being able to put those three kids out there every game,” Ulland said. “Bryn and McKayla have looked really good in practice, and Kyra is Kyra … she’s just good.”

Alexis Watts returns as the team’s starting post. The starting five will be rounded out by senior Taylor Hammer, who was the Jimmies’ third leading scorer last season despite not starting a single game.

“Taylor’s shown glimpses of being a pretty dominant player,” Ulland said of the senior from Grand Forks.

Like all teams during Ulland’s stellar tenure as head coach, the bench will go very deep. Look for 13 or 14 players to see the court tomorrow.

The sophomore class brings skill, size and athleticism with Lissy McCulloch (point guard), Jory Mullen (forward), Marina Nowak (forward) and Jenna Doyle (post) all in the mix. Senior Makenzie Bebo sank 26 3-pointers last season and Paige Emmel can also stroke the deep ball. Additionally, Allison Jablonsky brings highend offensive talent to the table.

“She’s one of the more gifted kids we’ve ever had,” Ulland said of Jablonsky, a 5-foot-10 freshman from Blaine, Minn.

Dewald has established herself as one of the best players in the conference, but after her offensive production could come from a number of sources.

“Honestly, it might be like it was a few years ago where there were five, six or seven kids that are capable of leading us in scoring on a given night,” Ulland said. “Defining roles, and who’s going to do what, is something we’re still trying to figure out.”

Size, as it relates to rebounding, also is a concern, but the trio of Dewald-Orr-Woodside feature rare athleticism that has proven capable of masking other problems.

“We do have to be getting bodies on bodies. Obviously, when you’re small rebounding is something you have to focus on,” Ulland said. “But this group is really active, they defend. They work hard.”

They are a few of the many reasons the Jimmies’ stellar streak of being ranked in the NAIA top 25 poll since Nov. 28, 2011, is likely to continue for years to come.

“They put in a great summer of work. It’s a dedicated group. They have high expectations of themselves,” Ulland said. “We’re excited to get started.”

