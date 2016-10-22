Rising Comets next for Jimmies

“We’re confident in the plan. By no means are we as a coaching staff are we going to push the panic button,” Kittell said.

Mayville State, meanwhile, comes to Rollie Greeno Field feeling pretty good.

John Haines’ team has won two of their last three games with the lone loss a narrow road defeat to Valley City State.

“We feel like we have a good football team” Haines said. “We have an athletic football team and we’ve played a tough schedule. We feel like it’s starting to come together.”

A win today would further solidify Haines’ beliefs only because the Jimmies have owned the Comets. In fact, the last time Mayville State won in the series Haines was playing for the Comets way back in 2000. Overall, the Jimmies have won 20 straight.

“We’ve talked about it to our team quite a bit. We feel like it’s important to talk about everything with our team,” Haines said. “It provides historical reference and context to what we’re trying to accomplish and really as a program this is a hurdle we need to get over.”

Among the keys to rebuilding the program, Haines said, are being able to land quality recruits, but also keeping them in Mayville.

“They were getting good players before, but they didn’t necessarily stay. For us, we’ve tried to create a culture where guys want to stay and help build something,” Haines said. “It’s really been a credit to my coaching staff and how they’ve recruited. In the winter, we’ve been burning the midnight oil … and we cast a wide net.”

Kittell has noticed.

“They have much better continuity and it shows,” the UJ coach said. “What I see is a good team that’s playing really competitive football.”

The Comets (3-3) feature a unique 4-2-5 defensive set with the strength in the back.

“We have four senior cornerbacks so we’re able to use different guys,” Haines said.

Getting back standout safety Jason Holmes has only fortified the DB mix.

Offensively, 6-foot-4 wide receiver Dantrel Horne, who will finish his career as the Comets’ leader in virtually every pass-catching category, will put the UJ secondary of Kyle Bonam, Troy Stuard, Kaleb Garcia, Kingdwayne Solomon and company to the test.

The Jimmies started the season strong defensively, but have struggled the last month against a number of high-powered offenses.

“We feel good about the way we’re practicing, about how we’re preparing for games, but if you do everything right that’s only going to get you an opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter,” Kittell said. “We need to create our own luck. We can’t wait for an outside force to do it for us.”

Haines isn’t putting much stock in the Jimmies’ 1-6 record.

“They’ve played some really good football teams and they’ve played some really good football teams really tough,” the Mayville State head coach said. “What I see is a good football team and what past experience tells us is they’re going to be ready to play and play well.”

