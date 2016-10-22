Jimmies fall to Viterbo in top 20 showdown

BY DAVE SELVIG

THE JAMESTOWN SUN

In a matchup of top 20 teams, No. 4 Viterbo swept the University of Jamestown Friday night in a North Star Athletic Association showdown in LaCrosse, Wis.

The Jimmies, ranked No. 20 in the NAIA top 25 poll, didn’t go quietly, reaching 20 or better in all three games. Set two was tied 26-all, before the V-Hawks scored the final two points. It was a serious comeback for the Jimmies, who trailed 20-9 at one point.

“They’re just really good,” UJ coach Jon Hegerle said of Viterbo. “We were playing as hard as we can, they were playing as hard as they can, I just thought when the game got going really fast they were more comfortable than we were.”

The Jimmies lost in four to Viterbo at the Hansen Center earlier in the season.

“I thought we defended well. I thought we had a good plan, they’re just tough,” Hegerle said. “They got kids all over the place that can make plays.”

Haley Glasoe had seven kills, one block-solo and four block-assists for the Jimmies, who fell to 18-9. Morgan Hensch had a team-best eight kills. Nicole Warren turned up 25 digs in just three sets.

“Itwasabattle.Weplayed with great competitive spirit,” Hegerle said. “They’re just better than us at a few things we’re struggling with right now

— managing the second ball, managing broken plays, and we missed too many serves ... those types of things.”

Vitero, now 29-2 on the season, got 14 kills from Sara Biermaier.

The Jimmies face Waldorf College today in Forest City, Iowa.

“They’re a good team. They’re no pushover,” Hegerle said of Waldorf. “They’re scrappers. They work hard.”

Hockey

The Jimmie hockey handed Ohio University its first loss of the season on Friday.

Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Jimmies edged the Bobcats 3-2 in Athens, Ohio.

The Jimmies scored in each period. Brett Harris’s goal at 6:19 of the third put Jamestown ahead 3-1.

The Bobcats closed within 3-2, but the Jimmies played out the final six minutes to earn their sixth win of the season.

Jason Richter started the scoring less than three minutes into the game.

It was tied 1-1 when Jeremy McNeil put the Jimmies (6-2-0-1) ahead for good 43 seconds into the second period.

Tyson Brouwer finished with 23 saves for the Jimmies, who play the Bobcats again tonight followed by a Sunday game against Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne.

Viterbo University 3, University of Jamestown 0 UJ 21 26 20 VU 25 28 25 Kills:Morgan Hensch 8, Haley Glasoe 7, Heather Bachman 7, Kaitlin Anderson 5, Madison Wendel 7, Siri Jystad 3. Assists: Aubrey Beaumont 20, Josie Hegerle 10, Whitney King 2, Nicole Warren 2. Aces: King 2. Digs: Warren 25, Julina Niemeier 7, Elise Peterson 7, Aubrey Beaumont 6, Hensch 2, Jystad 2, Kori Buchanan 2, Glasoe 2, Hegerle 2, Meghan Orr. Block-solos: Glasoe, Hensch. Block-assists: Glasoe 4, Bachman 2, Wendel, Anderson, Hensch, Jystad.

Hockey University of Jamestown 3, Ohio University 2 First period 1, UJ, Jason Richter (Eric Buckley), 2:50; 2, OU, Patrick Spellacy (Jake Faiella, Gianni Evangelisti), 9:22. Second period 3, UJ, Jeremy McNeil (Trevor Okino), :43. Third period 4, UJ, Brett Harris (Garret Browning, Cole Zimmerman), 13:91; 5, OU, Evangelisti (Michael LaFrenier, Jacob Houston), 14:13. Goalie saves: UJ, Tyson Brouwer 9-6-6—23. OU, Jimmy Thomas 1-4-6—15. Penalties: UJ, 8 for 16 minutes. OU, 12 for 24 minutes.

