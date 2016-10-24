Jimmies find a way

Neither team collected many style points, but the win snapped a five-game skid for the Jimmies.

"This season hasn't went the way any of us wanted it to, but all we can do is keep fighting," Garcia said. "Obviously, we've hit kind of a rough streak the last few weeks, but today we were finally able to get a win."

Both offenses struggled. The Jimmies were limited to 228 yards, including only 72 on the ground, over 100 under their average.

"Mayville has a very good defense, they're physical and had a good game plan," said UJ head coach Josh Kittell. "Luckily our defense had a really good day too."

Down 13-12 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Dylan Klatt hit Jake Amundson for a 77-yard connection on a third-down play to the Mayville State 2-yard line after the UJ offense had sputtered all game. Keldrick Sullivan powered in for the touchdown on the next play and Klatt's hard-nosed run on the two-point try put the Jimmies up 20-13.

"That wasn't exactly the way the way the play was designed, but Dylan saw something and made a play ... Jake Amundson made the catch and that was one of the bigger plays in the game," Kittell said.

Mayville State (3-4) got two more chances but both ended in interceptions, the first by Garcia and the second by Rogers with 10 seconds left to ice. Mayville State quarterback Andrew Blake was pressured on both throws. The Jimmies had six sacks in the game.

"Our defense takes a lot of pride in creating turnovers and stopping the run," said senior defensive end Bo Silberg. "There have been a few times this season where we weren't able to get stops late in the game, but today we were able to get it done."

Silberg had one of the Jimmies' six sacks plus eight tackles. Caleb Ellingson had a team-best 14 tackles and a sack. Andrew Jensen had 1.5 sacks.

"We've had some adversity this season, but today we were able to nip it in the bud and come up with some big plays," said Silberg. "Everybody had the same mindset of finding a way to finish it out. It takes four full quarters and today we were able to maintain all the way to the end."

The Jimmies (2-6) still have three games to play, including another shot at the Paint Bucket on Saturday.

"We still have a lot to play for in terms of us as seniors finishing out this season strong and getting next season's team ready for big things," said Garcia, who had seven tackles. "And, it'd be awfully nice to get that bucket back."

After a tough month, Kittell was allowing his team to savor the flavor.

"We have to enjoy this one ... the 24-hour rule," the head coach said. "We made mistakes and it wasn't pretty, but the guys battled.

"That was a tough, tough football game. I'm proud of our team for finding a way."

University of Jamestown 20, Mayville State 13

First quarter

UJ: Jacob Lawrence tackled for safety, 10:28.

UJ: Keldrick Sullivan 3 yard run (Grant Linde kick), 7:49.

Second quarter

MSU: Dantrel Horne 64 pass from Andrew Blake (Eddie Guerrero kick), 7:27.

Third quarter

MSU: Dondrei Hubbard 3 run (run failed), 8:24.

UJ: Linde 31 field goal, :14.

Fourth quarter

UJ: Keldrick Sullivan 2 run (Dylan Klatt run), 11:02.

Mayville State

Rushing: Dondrei Hubbard 18-75, Superior Reed 8-24, L.J. McMorris 3-1, Andrew Blake 9-(-16).

Passing: Blake 14-27 230 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; Hubbard 0-1.

Receiving: Chris Pope 3-44, Khari Kimbrough 3-42, Dantrel Horne 2-62, Julian Delgado 2-36, Reed 2-27, Jacob Lawrence 2-19.

Jamestown

Rushing: Keldrick Sullivan 20-34, Yvon St. Louis 9-37, Ty Myron 7-26, Klatt 11-7, Josiah Shank 1-1, Grant Linde 1-(-30).

Passing: Klatt 10-22 153 yards.

Receiving: Tony Smith 3-27, Josh Verghis 2-17, Jake Amundson 1-77, Liam Huseby 1-12, Branden Edwards 1-10, Pete Fehr 1-9, JaRiguez Collier 1-1.

Interceptions: Kaleb Garcia, Keith Rogers.