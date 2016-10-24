Jimmies dealt rare home loss

"They're good. They're athletic and they're talented," UJ head coach Greg Ulland said. "You have to give them credit. They came in here and beat us."

The Wesmen lost by 15 to Mayville State on Saturday night, although the game was closer than the final scored indicated. Tanya McKay, in her 21st season as head coach, said wins south of their border are hard to come by.

"We play FIBA rules in Canada. The games are fast paced, but here the games are a lot more controlled, there's more stoppages ... the games are very different here," she said. "(Greg) runs a tremendous program, they're tough. We snuck one out and we'll take it."

The Wesmen were playing their fifth game, while the Jimmies labored through some first-game woes. Jamestown made only seven of 30 3-pointers and also missed 19 free throws.

"It's hard to win in general against a good team, but when you shoot 20 percent from 3 and miss as many free throws as we did, you're kinda asking for it," Ulland said.

After trailing for virtually the entire game, the Jimmies went ahead 77-75 on a bucket from Alexis Watts with 2 minutes and 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But from there, they scored just one more point.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, didn't do a lot late either, scoring only six free throws, but two from the stripe by Katie Van Hastings iced the win with 10 seconds remaining.

"I think we have a very talented group. We don't have any rookies, it's a very veteran group. We have very high expectations," McKay said. "To come down here and steal one against a great team is very big for us."

Kyra Dewald led 11 Jimmies in scoring with 21 points. She also had three assists and two steals. Bryn Woodside, Taylor Hammer and Watts added 10 each.

"I thought Kyra battled ... Bryn played with a lot of grit," Ulland said. "We didn't defend very well, but the girls competed, we just couldn't make a shot."

Faith Hazakiah posted a double-double for Winnipeg. The 5-foot-11 forward poured in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Nine Wesmen scored in all, and four were in double figures.

The Jimmies have another tough game on Saturday, facing Briar Cliff (Iowa) in Mayville. Briar Cliff was ranked No. 14 in the final NAIA top 25 poll last season.

University of Winnipeg 83, University of Jamestown 78

UW 21 43 62 83

UJ 17 39 57 62

Winnipeg: Shawn Pallister 7, Antoinette Miller 3, Lena Wenke 13, Megan Noonan 15, Kerri Kuzbyt 11, Katie Van Hastings 2, Faith Hazakiah 26, Augusta Kievisaite 2, Paige Van Hastings 4. Totals: 30-63 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Kuzbyt 3, Noonan 3, Wenke), 16-25 FT, 35 Fouls (Wenke 5, Noonan 5, Kuzbyt 5), 13 Turnovers, 38 Rebounds (Hazakiah 10), 19 Assists (Wenke 4, Noonan 4), 8 Steals (8 with 1).

Jamestown: Taylor Hammer 10, Alexis Watts 10, Kyra Dewald 21, Bryn Woodside 10, McKayla Orr 4, Allison Jablonsky 6, Lissy McCulloch 2, Jenna Doyle 6, Paige Emmel 1, Makenzie Bebo 2, Jory Mullen 6. Totals: 23-57 FG, Three-pointers: 7-30 (Dewald 2, Woodside 2, Jablonsky 2, Mullen), 25-44 FT, 24 Fouls (Orr 5), 15 Turnovers, 39 Rebounds (Hammer 8), 20 Assists (Woodside 6), 5 Steals (Dewald 2, Woodside 2).