No letdown for Jimmies

"I thought it was a really good team effort," UJ head coach Jon Hegerle said. "I thought today there might be a little danger of taking them lightly, but that was not the case. We came out with energy and set the tone right away."

The Jimmies didn't let the Warriors over 18 in the first or last set, but had to prevail 30-28 in the second.

"We didn't make many errors. It was back and forth in set 2 and I thought we showed some resiliency winning that one," Hegerle said.

Morgan Hensch had six kills and three solo blocks as the Jimmies earned their 19th win of the season.

Haley Glasoe had a team-high eight kills. Madison Wendel added seven and Kaitlin Anderson six.

"I thought our middles were able to run pretty well," Hegerle said. "It was a well-balanced effort."

The Jimmies also served effectively with 10 aces. Aubrey Beaumont had three of them to go with her team-high 21 assists. Julina Niemeier and Elise Peterson also served three aces.

The Jimmies have a third straight long and challenging weekend road trip looming, starting with 10th-ranked Dordt (Iowa) on Thursday, 22nd-ranked Bellevue (Neb.) on Friday and Dakota State on Saturday.

University of Jamestown 3, Waldorf College 0

UJ 25 30 25

WC 16 28 18

Jamestown statistics

Kills: Haley Glasoe 8, Madison Wendel 7, Kaitlin Anderson 6, Morgan Hensch 6, Heather Bachman 5, Siri Jystad 5, Jessica Velander 4, Julina Niemeier 1.

Assists: Aubrey Beaumont 21, Josie Hegerle 12, Whitney King 6.

Aces: Niemeier 3, Elise Peterson 3, Beaumont 3, Nicole Warren 1, King 1.

Digs: Warren 23, Beaumont 10, Niemeier 8, Peterson 8, Anderson 4, Velander 3, Hegerle 3, Kori Buchanan 3, Glasoe 2, Hensch 2, Wendel 1, Jystad 1.

Block-solos: Hensch 3.

Block-assists: Wendel 5, Anderson 2, Hensch 2, Jystad 2, Glasoe 1.