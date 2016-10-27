UJ lacks female coaches

UJ was recently accepted into the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and will be joining it in the fall of 2018. Twelve schools make up the GPAC, and the average number of head coach positions in the conference is 16.8, with an average of 2.3 female head coaches.

Every school in the conference except UJ has at least one female head coach.

One of six administrative positions is filled by a woman, UJ Assistant Athletic Director Kelsey Titus. This year is Titus' third as assistant director and sixth as assistant volleyball coach.

Titus said she loves working and coaching at UJ, and being one of few women in the athletic department is nothing new.

Titus said she has been on a lot of search committees and the majority of coach applicants are men, but there are a few women here and there.

"It's not just a UJ problem, but a nationwide problem," Titus said.

According to the 2014 update of Women in Intercollegiate Sport: A Longitudinal Study, 43.3 percent of head coaches of NCAA women's teams were female. This number has decreased since 1972, when 90 percent of head coaches for women's teams were female. The drastic decrease in the first couple of years was partially because of the increase in teams offered for women, the report says.

The number of women in the UJ athletic department is growing, Titus said. During her first year at UJ, there were only two women in the department, and now there are four.

UJ Athletic Director Sean Johnson said the lack of female coaches is also a concern of his.

"In everything we do at UJ, we strive for diversity and equal opportunity," Johnson said.

Johnson said in the 15 months he has been AD, he hasn't had the opportunity to hire a female head coach until recently. But the current coaches are really quality people, Johnson said.

"The No. 1 priority is to hire the best person for the job," Johnson said.

Johnson said he would like to see more female head coaches across the board in collegiate sports. The way to start this is by hiring more female assistant coaches and graduate assistants, Johnson said.

The Women in Intercollegiate Sports study states 56.8 percent of paid assistant coaches for NCAA women's teams are female. According to the NCAA Demographics Database, 10 percent of assistant coaches for men's teams are female.

"A woman hasn't been the head coach of a major men's college team," Johnson said. "But it's just a matter of time."

According to the NCAA Demographics Database, 4.4 percent of head coaches for NCAA men's teams were female in the 2014-2015 academic year.

Coaching is one of the future careers graduates of the kinesiology department can pursue, said Chris Mahoney, chair of the UJ Kinesiology Department.

There are between 175 and 200 students in the kinesiology program, he said. Thirty-five of these students have declared a coaching emphasis, 14 females and 21 males, Mahoney said.

The coaching emphasis includes a coaching principles course and theory of coaching classes for football, basketball, soccer, wrestling, volleyball, track and field and baseball.

Not all students interested in coaching will declare the emphasis, Mahoney said. The emphasis is not necessary for all students, he said, and many students may have playing and coaching experience that help them more than classes.

Mahoney said he doesn't know how many students want to coach collegiate sports, but many students are interested in coaching on any level.

"A lot of students want to give back and do what their coaches did for them," Mahoney said.