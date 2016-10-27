Jimmies sweep Saints in Aberdeen

Connie Contreras scored two goals to lead the University of Jamestown to a 3-1 win over Presentation College on Wednesday in Aberdeen.

It was the 10th win of the season for the Jimmies.

Contreras scored the first and last goals for the J i m m i e s , who never trailed.

B r i a n a Kulla also s c o r e d . Elyse Stewart got an assist.

Lauren Sayler had four saves. The Jimmies outshot the Saints 14-5.

The UJ men put 21 shots on goal, but only came away with one goal. It was enough though for a 1-0 win. Justin Froslie scored in the 20th minute as the Jimmies improved to 7-8-2. Jake Askew stopped all five shots he faced in goal. Both teams finish the regular season on Saturday against Viterbo (Wis.). The women’s game begins at noon with the men to follow.

Women University of Jamestown 3, Presentation College 1 First half

1, UJ, Connie Contreras, 1:06.

Second half

2, PC, Bobbye Pendleton (Amanda Ochoa), 46:44; 3, UJ, Briana Kulla (Elyse Stewart), 55:47; 4, UJ, Contreras, 58:51. Keeper saves: UJ, Lauren Sayler 0-4—4. PC, Allison Johnston 4-5—9.

Men Jamestown 1, Presentation 0 First half

1, UJ, Justin Froslie, 20:01.

Second half

No scoring. Keeper saves: Jake Askew 2-3—5. Brandt McCall 8-12—20.