Jimmies beat Vikings to reclaim Paint Bucket

The Jimmies broke a five-game losing streak against the Vikings and won in Jamestown for the first since October 30, 2010 in the 117th meeting in the rivalry.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s been a long time coming,” said linebacker Chase Johnson. “All those years of work finally paid off. I’m on Cloud 9.”

Tied 14-14 after three quarters, Dylan Klatt connected with JaRiguez Collier for a 32-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Jimmies, who won their second straight overall, went up 27-13 when Keldrick Sullivan powered in on their next possession with 9 minutes, 35 seconds remaining.

The Vikings, riding a three-game winning streak coming into the game, answered with a long scoring drive to get within 27-21. But Kaleb Garcia skied to recover the onside kick and Keldrick Sullivan and the UJ offensive line iced the win with two straight first downs on the ground.

“I thought our offensive line played absolutely great and Keldrick ran hard,” said UJ head coach Josh Kittell said. “We were able to run the ball early and run the ball late when we really needed to.”