The Bucket is Back

The Jimmies broke a five-game losing streak against the Vikings and won in Jamestown for the first since October 30, 2010 in the 117th meeting in the rivalry.

"It's an amazing feeling. It's been a long time coming," said linebacker Chase Johnson. "All those years of work finally paid off. I'm on Cloud 9."

Tied 14-14 after three quarters, Dylan Klatt connected with JaRiguez Collier for a 32-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Jimmies, who won their second straight overall, went up 27-13 when Keldrick Sullivan powered in on their next possession with 9 minutes, 35 seconds remaining.

The Vikings, riding a three-game winning streak coming into the game, answered with a long scoring drive to get within 27-21. But Kaleb Garcia skied to recover the onside kick and Keldrick Sullivan and the UJ offensive line iced the win with two straight first downs on the ground.

"I thought our offensive line played absolutely great and Keldrick ran hard," said UJ head coach Josh Kittell said. "We were able to run the ball early and run the ball late when we really needed to."

The Jimmies (3-6) held the Vikings (5-4) to 231 yards of offense. Johnson and Caleb Ellingson each had 11 tackles. Kyle Bonam and Ben Steinolfson came up with drive-stunting interceptions in the first and second halves, respectively.

"We had a good week of practice and were feeling good about the way we were playing coming into the game," said VCSU coach Dennis McCulloch said. "I just think you have to give Jamestown credit. At some point in time (the Paint Bucket) is going to go back to them. That's the history of the rivalry."

Kurtis Walls, Valley City State's senior quarterback, had three touchdown passes, but the Vikings were never able to get the lead. His second scoring strike to Zack Schmidt tied it at 14-all late in the third quarter. But the Jimmies answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by Klatt's perfect 32-yard strike to Collier.

"I was really pleased with how Dylan played. He was efficient throwing the ball and also did a nice job running the ball when we needed him too," Kittell said.

Sullivan piled up 34 carries and 125 yards, including his 12th rushing touchdown of the year. But it was his hard yards late that sealed the win.

"They're a tough defense to run the ball on," Kittell said. "Those were not easy yards a lot of them, but we played with with the right mindset of being physical and it definitely paid off."

The Jimmies travel to Waldorf College on Saturday, but they'll enjoy this one first.

"I've never had this feeling, it's just great for our team to be able to bring the Bucket back," Johnson said. "We'll remember this one for a while."

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Vikings, but McCulloch was typically gracious in defeat.

"They didn't give us many breaks and we gave them a few more than we normally do," the VCSU coach said. "You just gotta give it to them today. We've got some disappointed dudes. It hurts and that's why it's a great rivalry."

University of Jamestown 27, Valley City State 21

First quarter

UJ: Branden Edwards 9 yard pass from Dylan Klatt (Grant Linde kick), 5:43 (9 plays, 55 yards).

VCSU: Zack Schmidt 9 pass from Kurtis Walls (Harrison Hammel), 2:09.

Second quarter

UJ: Klatt 21 run (Linde kick), 6:28 (8-50).

Third quarter

VCSU: Schmidt 11 pass from Walls (Hammel kick), 3:34.

Fourth quarter

UJ: JaRiguez Collier 32 pass from Klatt (kick failed), 14:53.

UJ: Keldrick Sullivan 5 run (Linde kick), 9:35.

VCSU: Colby Lum 16 pass from Walls (Hammel kick), 3:03.

Valley City State

Rushing: Jacob Duilio 14-62, Louis Quinones 5-15, Colby Lum 1-2, Anthony Logan 2-(-2), Kurtis Walls 3-(-17).

Passing: Walls 20-42 175 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT.

Receiving: Zack Schmidt 6-61, Colby Lum 6-58, Jake Peterson 3-29, Joshua Tovar 3-20, Anthony Logan 1-6, D.J. Edwards 1-1.

Interceptions: Nick McBeain.

Jamestown

Rushing: Keldrick Sullivan 34-125, Dylan Klatt 8-77, Yvon St. Louis 5-19, Ty Myron 5-15, JaRiguez Collier 1-(-1).

Passing: Klatt 9-15 89 yards 2 TD, 1 INT.

Receiving: Liam Huseby 3-18, Branden Edwards 2-17, Collier 1-32, Dez Pettigrew 1-21, Zeb Taber 1-3, Bruno Saenz 1-(-2).

Interceptions: Kyle Bonam, Ben Steinolfson.