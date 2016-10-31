Jimmies bounce back with quality win

It was a strong bounce-back effort by the 12th-ranked Jimmies after their season-opening loss to Winnipeg on Oct. 23.

"Paige played a great all-around game not just what she did offensively, which was huge, but it was the best defensively she's played since the knee injury," UJ coach Greg Ulland said. "It should be fun this season because we have a number of different girls that are capable of leading us in scoring on any given tonight and Paige stepped up in a big way tonight."

Alexis Watts added 13 points, including making seven of eight free throws. The Jimmies went to the line 38 times and made 28.

"Watts had a good night for us. She's consistent. We can count on her to get rebounds and putting the ball in the hoop," Ulland said.

It was also a more characteristic defensive performance by the Jimmies, holding a traditionally strong Great Plains Athletic Conference team to 59 points.

"We haven't beaten them the last few years and beating a team from the GPAC is always a good thing," Ulland said. "We'll see them again at Christmas. They'll keep getting better and hopefully we keep getting better too."

Bryn Woodside added 12 points for the Jimmies, who play an exhibition game at the University of Mary in Bismarck on Tuesday before two more GPAC tilts loom on the weekend in Iowa with Northwestern and Dordt.

"Defensively we were a lot better than we were (last) Sunday so hopefully we can have another good week of practice and make another step forward this week," Ulland said. "We still have a lot of things to clean up and improve on, but this was a step in the right direction for us."

University of Jamestown 68, Briar Cliff 59

BC 17 28 37 59

UJ 18 31 44 68

Briar Cliff: Alyssa Carley 4, Kaylee Blake 4, Taylor Wagner 8, Kailey Burke 8, Morgan Hansen 12, Faith Troshynski 7, Erin Grimshaw 12, Julie Targy 4. Totals: 25-54 FG, Three-pointers: 1-4 (Troshynski), 8-18 FT, 29 Rebounds (Blake 6), 32 Fouls, 8 Assists (Carley 4), 21 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Blake 3), 10 steals (Hansen 3).

Jamestown: Taylor Hammer 3, Alexis Watts 13, Kyra Dewald 4, Bryn Woodside 12, Allison Jablonsky 2, Jenna Doyle 8, Paige Emmel 16, Marina Nowak 1, Jory Mullen 4, Emily Overby 1. Totals: 18-52 FG, Three-pointers: 4-16 (Emmel 3, Woodside), 28-38 FT, 39 Rebounds (Emmel 8), 20 Fouls, 12 Assists (Emmel 5), 19 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Nowak), 9 Steals (Dewald 3).