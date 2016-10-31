Jimmies rout Bison twice

"We're improving every day," said UJ coach Dean Stork. "We're building some chemistry and gelling together."

Just how lopsided was it? In two games the Jimmies put 130 shots on goal to NDSU's 19.

"I thought we defended well and created some good offensive chances," Stork said. "We were creative offensively, which is good. When you have more time and space with the puck that allows you to be more creative."

Cayle Bell recorded a hat trick on Saturday. Phoenix McElroy-Scott and Bryan Kromm added two goals each in the win, but nearly everybody played and several players got their names on the score sheet.

"We worked on a few things ... some different power play sets; some different penalty kill sets," Stork said. "It's good to be able to try some new things and experiment."

The Jimmies improved to 7-3-1 on the season and continue to make major waves in their first season at the ACHA Division I level.

"We're way ahead of schedule. I didn't expect this from this group," said Stork. "I had no idea we'd be this strong. It's a credit to our players for coming out and working hard every day and not be satisfied with where they're at."

The competition gets much stiffer this weekend with back-to-back road games against Williston State College. The Tetons are 4-1 and are the only team to beat No. 1-ranked Minot State.

"Those are going to be a lot different games, let's put it that way," Stork said of facing Williston compared to NDSU. "That's a real good team they got up there."