Jimmie women finish unbeaten at home

The visiting V-Hawks centered 10 shots on goal and Sayler stopped every one of them at Jamestown's turf field. It was a key match to come up clutch, as the effort helped cap a record-breaking regular season for the Jimmies with a 1-0 victory.

"This season was amazing," said Sayler, who recorded her fourth clean sheet of the fall. "We stayed undefeated at home, which is the first time that's happened in (Jamestown) women's soccer.

"Our offense did their part. They got the goal, and we just needed one to put it away."

Shelby Webb, a sophomore from Alta Loma, Calif., scored the game's only goal in the waning minutes of the first half, assisted by Gabriella Diarte. It was Webb's second goal of the season.

The V-Hawks, however, had been the team applying most of the pressure, outshooting Jamestown 5-2 in the half and 12-5 in the game.

"We knew (Viterbo) was going to play pretty direct, so we decided to combat it by playing pretty darn direct back," Jimmie coach Nick Becker said. "Those diagonal balls that the girls were serving in I think eventually just pounded them enough to where the back line got disconnected and we were able to slot Shelby in and it worked out."

Viterbo's Katie Meyer faced just two shots on goal for one save.

"The Jimmies had a gameplan and executed it just how they wanted to. You have to give them credit," Viterbo coach Scott Pirnstill said. "The team that hangs on to the ball the most doesn't always win. The Jimmies put it in the back of the net and they came away with a well-deserved win."

The Jimmies (11-5-1) ended the regular season with a mark of 6-0-1 at home, but that wasn't the only new program mark achieved on Saturday. Jamestown also collected a new record in season shutouts with seven, and set a new standard in regular-season winning percentage.

Sayler teamed up with Karley Garcia and Hattie Scherer in goal for three of the seven shutouts. The program record in wins stands at 13, which was set in 2004.

"We set a goal this year of 10 wins, seven shutouts and to win the conference," Becker said. "We got all but one of them."

Another goal on the list is to win the upcoming conference tournament. Jamestown finished second in the North Star Athletic Association standings to Bellevue University (10-5-1 overall).

Becker is now 44-42-7 with the Jimmies since taking over the program in 2012. This year's team has just two seniors, midfielders Elyse Stewart and Monica Noria.

Also of note, leading scorer Connie Contreras, was unable to attend Saturday's match against the V-Hawks. Contreras has tallied 11 goals this season.

"It's good to finally see us beating one of those teams that we probably wouldn't have beat four years ago," Becker said.

"It was senior night, and it was nice to get them a win," Sayler added. "The season has been going really well and I hope we can continue it into the conference tournament."

University of Jamestown 1, Viterbo University 0

Viterbo 0 0 -- 0

Jamestown 1 0 -- 1

First-half scoring: 1, UJ, Shelby Webb (Gabriella Diarte), 42:12.

Second-half scoring: No scoring.

Fouls: VU 4-6--10; UJ 5-4--9

Goalkeeper saves: VU, Katie Meyer 0-1--1; UJ, Lauren Sayler 4-6--10.

Total shots: VU, 5-7--12; UJ, 2-3--5.

Records: University of Jamestown 11-5-1, 2-1-1 NSAA; Viterbo University 7-7-1, 2-2 NSAA.