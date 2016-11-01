TIME TO TIP IT OFF

Replacing Brequan Tucker, the program’s all-time leading scorer, will be a team effort for the Jimmies, who host the University of Mary tonight at 7 p.m. It’s an exhibition game, meaning it will not count in the win-loss column.

“If the guys buy into the process and play as a team, we’ll be fine,” Neville said. “It always takes time when you have new guys come in, but we have some good returners we can lean on.”

Topping the list is senior guard Jake Hagler, who averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season. The senior from Cando has scored 818 points in his first three years.

Senior Logan Brown and sophomore Jon Purintun join Hagler in a threeguard backcourt. Brown averaged 11 points per game last season and Purintun, a former Linton standout, is coming off a promising freshman campaign.

“Our guards are good,” Neville said. “We can go with a lot of combinations.”

Senior Jacob Havron will start in the middle. Neville said the Hawaii native, in his fourth year in the program, is poised for his best season.

“He’s so confident right now. He’s had a really positive start,” Neville said.

J.J. Griffin, who can score off the dribble and post up, Neville said, rounds out the first five. Griffin is 6-foot-5 from Denver.

Neville expects the Jimmies to be deeper and more capable of scoring inside this season.

Junior sharpshooter Sam Johnson (7 ppg) is out until Christmas with an ankle injury, but when he returns Neville’s rotation is likely to go 10 or deeper.

The North Dakota sophomore trio of Riley Henderson, Christian Kvilvang and Isaac Wahlin all have earned minutes. Newcomers Kiwane Crowder and Daymeann Stewart are expected to make an immediate impact, although Crowder won’t play tonight due to injury, but should be good to go this weekend when the Jimmies head for Iowa to face Northwestern and Dordt.

Robert Baltruns, a 6-foot-8 senior transfer

— originally from Riga Latvia — is “skilled and can do some things,” Neville said.

“We’ll be way better down low than we were last year,” the coach said.

Depth should be a strength.

“We have good competition going,” Neville said. “When Sam’s back I could see us going 10 or 11 deep.”

The Jimmies, who went 17-12 last season, were picked third in the preseason North Star Athletic Association coaches poll behind Dakota State (S.D.) and Bellevue (Neb.). If the pieces fall right, they certainly could contend for the conference crown. “Rebounding is something we need to focus on … and making the easy play and taking care of the ball,” Neville said. “We just need to put it all together. We feel good about the guys we got.”

Roster: Seniors: Logan Brown, G, Roseville, Minn.; Jake Hagler, G, Cando, N.D.; Robert Baltruns, F, Riga, Latvia; Jacob Havron, F, Pukalani, Hawaii. Juniors: Kiwane Crowder, G, Milwaukee; Daymeann Stewart, G, Milwaukee; JJ Griffin, F, Denver; Vlad Stoicoviciu, G, Bucharest, Romania; Sam Johnson, F, Mora, Minnesota. Sophomores: C.J. Woods, G, Friday Harbor, Washington; Isaac Wahlin, G, Bismarck; Christian Kvilvang, Cando, F, N.D.; Jon Purintun, G, Linton; Riley Henderson, G, Bismarck. Freshmen: Carter Keller, G, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Connor Entzi, Edgeley, N.D.

dselvig@jamestownsunsun.com

(701) 952-8460