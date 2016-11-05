Jimmies seek first road win

"Our guys are starting to understand what we need to do. I think we're maturing as a football team," UJ coach Josh Kittell said. "We've had a good week. Our players have been locked in."

After reclaiming the Paint Bucket from rival Valley City State last weekend, and with the season and home finale looming in one week against a top-notch opponent in the Blue Hawks, today's game against Waldorf (1-8) has the earmarks of a trap-door game for the Jimmies. Kittell and his coaching staff have cautioned against it.

"Just because we've won the last two game doesn't guarantee anything," Kittell said. "We're 0-4 on the road this season. We need to be able to win games on the road, so there is no reason for us to worry about anything other than getting ready to play Waldorf."

The Jimmies have turned in two straight strong defensive performances—with four interceptions—one each by Keith Rogers, Kaleb Garcia, Kyle Bonam and Ben Steinolfson.

Waldorf has been held to 21 points or less in eight of 10 games. Kittell doesn't see a pushover, however.

"They're very talented," Kittell said. "To get hung up on their record would be a mistake. They have good players."

Quarterback Joseph Hilton has eight touchdown passes and six running scores. But he's been turnover prone with eight interceptions.

The Jimmies have put persistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks most of the season. Senior Bo Silberg leads with five sacks, but fellow D-Line mates Andrew Jensen, James Young and Zach Phillips also have been active. The linebacking corps, led by Caleb Ellingson and Chase Johnson, also have been in the backfield frequently.

The Jimmies left for Forest City on Friday, allowing time for team-building.

"Especially when you're coming off a couple of wins, it is fun to get on the road and gell and develop those bonds," Kittell said. "But our guys also understand the big picture and that we have work to do on Saturday."

A win today would make for an intriguing final week of the campaign.

"We have the opportunity to build some momentum and set a benchmark of where we're at as a program after 11 games," Kittell said. "I think our guys are focused on finishing the season in a positive way.