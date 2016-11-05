Jimmies advance to NSAA title game

The Jimmies and Viterbo each scored own goals in the second half, but it was Nicole Bologna's first-half tally that was the difference.

In the 24th minute, Bologna scored from 30 yards out to put UJ up 1-0. Caelie Williams and Alexis Young got assists.

Viterbo drew even on an own goal by the Jimmies at 47:01.

The tables turned in the 73 minute when a Jamestown corner kick was headed in by a Viterbo defender.

The Jimmies improved to 12-5-1 with the win.

Jamestown, seeded No. 2, faces top-seeded Bellevue (11-5-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Bruins beat the Jimmies 3-0 on Oct. 15

Jimmies 3, Warriors 0

The Jimmie men's soccer season came to a close Friday in Omaha.

Jamestown lost 3-1 to Waldorf University in the semifinals of the North Star Athletic Association's conference tournament.

The Warriors scored three unanswered goals in the match en route to victory. After leading 1-0 at the half on a goal scored by Jose Rincon, Waldorf received back-to-back goals by Cristian Alvarez in the second 45 minutes of play.

All three Warriors' tallies came unassisted. The Jimmies got on the board in the 77th minute with Jacob Scotte-Hatherly's third goal of the season.

Henrique Lucena-Pires earned an assist. Jamestown's Jake Askew collected four saves in front of the net.

Jamestown attempted 16 shots in the match, five on goal, put none got past Waldorf keeper Kurtis Aguilar.

It was a disappointing ending for the Jimmies (8-9-2), who played Waldorf to a 1-all tie in Jamestown on Oct. 22. Waldorf (12-5-1) will face Bellevue (11-6-2) today in the conference championship match.

NSAA Soccer Tournament

Men

At Omaha, Neb.

Semifinals

Waldorf University 3, University of Jamestown 1

First-half scoring: 1. WU, Jose Rincon (unassisted), 20:26.

Second-half scoring: 2. WU, Cristian Alvarez (unassisted), 53:22; 3. WU, Alvarez (unassisted), 72:11; 4. UJ, Jacob Scotte-Hatherly (Henrique Lucena-Pires), 76:59.

Keeper saves: UJ, Jake Askew 4; WU, Kurtis Aguilar, 5.

Women

Jamestown 2, Viterbo 1

First half

1, UJ, Nicole Bologna (Caelie Williams, Alexis Young), 23:09.

Second half

2, VU, Own goal, 47:01; 3, UJ, Own goal, 72:06.

Keeper saves: VU, Katie Meyer 4. UJ, Lauren Sayler 2.