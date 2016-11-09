Contreras earns top NSAA award

Contreras, a junior from Gilroy, Calif., had 11 goals and four assists for the Jimmies, who posted a record of 12-6-1.

Contreras and Olivia Rivas (defense) were named first-team all-NSAA.

Elyse Stewart (midfield), Caelie Williams (midfield) and Jaelyn Lowery (defense) were named to the second team.

North Star Athletic Association

Soccer

First team

Forwards: Connie Contreras, Jr., Jamestown; Jordyn Seidel, Sr., Bellevue; Sienna Fraser, Sr., Viterbo; Bobby Pendleton, Sr., PC.

Midfielders: Katie Bares, Sr., Viterbo; Reyvin Hernandez, Soph., Bellevue; Macie Maulbetsch, Viterbo, Jr.; Margie Garcia, Jr., Bellevue.

Defender: Victoria Perez, Sr., Bellevue; Isabelle Ferm, Jr., Viterbo; Olivia Rivas, Soph., UJ; Kaleigh Dwinell, Sr., PC.

Goalkeeper: Laurence Rodier, Jr., Bellevue.

Second team

Forwards: Madison Lambert, Jr., Bellevue; Maria Michels, Sr., Viterbo; Brittany Thornton, Sr., Waldorf; Maiwut Dar, Soph., Bellevue.

Midfielders: Lauren Clark, Jr., Bellevue; Elyse Stewart, Sr., UJ; Brittney Cusick, Jr., PC; Caelie Williams, Soph., UJ.

Defender: Eliany Parra, Sr., Bellevue; Kristin Hanson, Sr., Tyler Ledford, Fr., Waldorf; Jaelyn Lowery, Soph., UJ.

Goalkeeper: Hanna DeVries, Jr., Waldorf.

Player of the year: Contreras.

Defensive player of the year: Perez.

Newcomer of the Year: Andy Nicolarsen, Bellevue.

Roundup

Keldrick Sullivan, Grant Linde, Haley Glasoe and Matt Young have earned weekly honors from the NSAA.

Sullivan ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Jimmies' 20-14 win over Waldorf.

It was the fifth 100-yard game this season for Sullivan, who has 14 touchdowns on the season.

Linde was named special teams player of the week. The junior from Billings, Mont., pinned five of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line against Waldorf. Linde also had two field goals and two PATs.

Glasoe a 6-foot middle blocker, had 21 kills in being named the NSAA's attacker of the week. The Wildrose, N.D., native also had nine blocks and eight assists.

Young won the NSAA cross country championship. He topped a field of 54 runners in a time of 26:04. The national meet is Nov. 19 in Elsah, Ill.