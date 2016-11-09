TURN OUT THE LIGHTS: Jimmies roll in Hansen finale

University of Jamestown wrapped up volleyball at the Hansen on Tuesday with a convincing 3-0 victory over Dakota State University in the opening round of the North Star Athletic Association conference tournament.

The 23rd-ranked Jimmies move on to face 17th-ranked Bellevue University in Nebraska on Friday in the semifinals, leaving the the Hansen behind. Jimmie volleyball will embark on a new chapter next season inside the new Harold Newman Arena.

"The atmosphere, the fans, using the ceiling plays to our advantage. To play in this gym is unlike any other," Jimmie senior right-side hitter Heather Bachman said. "It's just a blessing to play for Jamestown and coach Hegerle."

Jon Hegerle has liked what he's seen from his team in recent matches, and Tuesday was no different. Jamestown distributed the ball all over the court, as Siri Jystad (9 kills), Bachman (8), Kaitlin Anderson (8), Madison Wendel (6) and Haley Glasoe (6) overpowered the Trojans.

Jamestown cruised 25-16, 25-17, 25-19. The Jimmies' first five kills of the match were scored by five different hitters.

"We've got six players with over 200 kills on the season," Hegerle said. "It's so difficult for the other team to figure out who to focus on. If we can pass well where they have to honor that, we get a lot of one-on-ones, broken blocks or broken defenses on the other side and it makes it a lot easier to kill the ball."

Passing and serving has been key. Setters Aubrey Beaumont (22) and Josie Hegerle (19) teamed up for 41 kills, and the Jimmies sent over 10 ace serves. Junior Whitney King scored five of them.

Senior libero Nicole Warren finished with a match-high 14 digs.

"The last number of matches we've really served and passed better," Hegerle said. "That's what it comes down to is our defensive energy, our passing and our serving.

"If you can win the passing-serving game, you're going to win nine times out of 10."

A single-season Jimmie record fell on the final night at the Hansen. Junior middle blocker Haley Glasoe scored a block-assist to break the school's season mark of 171 blocks set by Sarah Becker in 2011.

Glasoe entered the match second in the nation in total blocks and fourth in blocks per set (1.4) after being moved to the middle this season.

"I think it's pretty cool," Glasoe smiled. "I definitely didn't expect to beat any records this year."

Jamestown is 1-1 against the Bellevue University Bruins this season. The Jimmies defeated the Bruins at the Hansen Center 3-2, but more recently fell at Bellevue 3-1 on Sept. 28.

The Jimmies have now won five straight matches, however, and are playing a different brand of volleyball than they were then.

The Bruins defeated Waldorf University 3-0 on Tuesday.

"We've got some unfinished business with them from the last time we played them," Hegerle said. "They're certainly a quality team and they're really playing well right now, but our goal is to win the tournament."

A tournament victory would automatically qualify the Jimmies for the national tournament.

"As soon as last season ended, we knew exactly what we wanted to set out to accomplish this year," Bachman said. "To get there we just have to play with the confidence that we have been playing with these last few games.

University of Jamestown 3, Dakota State University 0

Dakota State 16 17 19

Jamestown 25 25 25

Dakota State—Clarisa Blick 9, Tessa Weeldreyer 8, Carly Rozell 7. Assists: Kaylee Vander Wal 14, McKenna DemOe 12. Aces: Rozell 1, Weeldreyer 1. Digs: Chelsey Davis 12, DeMoe 4. Blocks: Rozell 2.

Jamestown—Kills: Siri Jystad 9, Heather Bachman 8, Kaitlin Anderson 8, Madison Wendel 6, Haley Glasoe 6, Morgan Hensch 5, Jessica Velander 4. Assists: Aubrey Beaumont 22, Josie Hegerle 19, Whitney King 3, Nicole Warren 1. Aces: King 5, Kori Buchanan 3, Elise Peterson 1, Julina Niemeier 1. Digs: Warren 14, Niemeier 8, Peterson 7, Beaumont 3, Buchanan 2, Anderson 1, Hensch 1, Jystad 1, King 1, Hegerle 1. Blocks: Wendel 4, Anderson 3, Jystad 3, Glasoe 1.

Records: University of Jamestown 24-11; Dakota State 12-21.