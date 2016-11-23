Jimmies drop road contest to Crookston

The University of Jamestown finished the game 10-24 from long range, good for 42 percent.

Senior Logan Brown lead the way for the Jimmies offensively with a team-high 18 points, making 4-of-5 from downtown.

Trailing 30-31 at halftime, the Jimmies came out and held a brief lead before a jumper by Chase Knickerbocker gave the Golden Eagles a one-point lead with 18:26 remaining in the game, a lead they did not relinquish.

Crookston was lead by Harrison Cleary who scored a game-high 23 points.

Christian Kvilvang led the way off the UJ bench with 13 points and six rebounds. Kvilvang also contributed to the hot 3-point shooting adding three treys.

Center Jacob Havron added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Jimmies, who fell to 2-5 for the season.

Jamestown returns home to play 25th-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Minnesota Crookston 73, Jamestown 69

UJ 30 39 -- 69

UMC 31 42 -- 73

Jamestown: Jacob Havron 10, Logan Brown 18, Jake Hagler 9, Riley Henderson 5, Kiwane Crowder 7, Christian Kvilvang 13, Jon Purintun 4, Robert Baltruns 3. Totals: 21-55 FG, Three-pointers: 10-24 (Brown 4, Kvilvang 3, Baltruns, Crowder, Henderson), 17-19 FT, 18 Fouls, 11 Turnovers.

Minnesota Crookston: Harrison Cleary 23, Kobe Critchley 7, Chase Knickerbocker 5, Gable Smith 12, Jim Warmack 16, Connor Gamble 4, Xavier Hall 2,Chase Johnson 2, Nate Lorenz 2. Totals: 26-62 FG, Three-pointers: 6-21 (Cleary 3), 15-22 FT, 14 Fouls, 10 Turnovers.