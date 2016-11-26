Jimmies fall to D-II team

A slow start proved too much to overcome on Friday.

The Jimmies trailed 19-8 after one quarter to Wayne State College, which improved to 5-1 with the win.

The Jimmies (5-2) had a cold night shooting, especially from 3-point range, making only three of 20 attempts from deep.

Kyra Dewald led the Jimmies with 16 points. The Jamestown High School graduate also had two assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.

Alexis Watts totaled 12 points and seven rebounds while Taylor Hammer added 10 points and eight boards. Jory Mullen scored eight points off the bench.

The Jimmies face Concordia-St. Paul, another D-II team, today at 2 p.m.

Wayne State College 65, University of Jamestown 56

UJ 8 24 35 56

WSC 19 33 50 65

Jamestown: Kyra Dewald 16, Alexis Watts 12, Taylor Hammer 10, Bryn Woodside 3, Jory Mullen 8, Marina Nowak 4, Allison Jablonsky 3. Totals: 22-61 FG, Three-pointers: 3-20 (Dewald 2, Jablonsky), 9-14 FT, 24 Fouls (McKayla Orr 5), 18 Turnovers.

Wayne State College: Anna Martensen 13, Kacie O'Connor 10, Paige Ballinger 9, Haley Moore 6, Maggie Schulte 6, Andrea Larson 16, Amanda Brainerd 3, Taylor Reiner 2. Totals: 24-57 FG, Three-pointers: 2-6 (Brainerd, O'Connor), 15-28 FT, 18 Fouls, 14 Turnovers.