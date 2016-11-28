Local Sports Roundup: Fearnside, Kaz lead UJ at Huskie Open

Fearnside went 3-0 at 51 kilograms, defeating University of Saskatchewan's Annie Monteith 14-8 in the title bout. The senior cruised by technical fall in her first two matches.

Kaz, a sophomore, went 2-0 at 59kg. She scored a pin and a 9-8 decision over Alberta's Sheina Fisher.

Jamestown's Elisabeth Galvez went 2-1 with a pair of pins to finish second at 48kg. Haley Hedgecock took third at 48kg for the Jimmies going 3-1 with a pair of pins and a decision, while Dajan Treder collected third at 51kg after going 4-1 with two pins.

Treder fell to Fearnside in the semifinals.

Also with third-place finishes for the Jimmies were Joy Muniz (63kg), Cara Romeike (67kg) and Dejshane White (82kg). Muniz (3-1) scored a pin, Romeike (3-1) won twice by fall and White (4-1) collected three pins after falling in the opening round.

Mayra Escalante (1-2) scored a pin and placed fourth at 72kg for Jamestown. The next action for the Jimmies will be the Senior Nationals in Las Vegas on Dec. 16-18.

Jimmie women fall in exhibition play

The University of Jamestown women's basketball team fell for a second straight day to an NCAA Division II opponent in St. Paul on Saturday.

Concordia University-St. Paul topped the Jimmies 82-61 during the Radisson Hotel MSP North Classic hosted by the Golden Bears. Jamestown fell to Wayne State College 65-56 during the classic on Friday.

Both games were exhibition contests and will not count in the standings for the Jimmies.

The Golden Bears outscored the Jimmies 25-7 in the second period and outrebounded Jamestown 43-28. Allison Jablonsky came off the bench to lead the Jimmies with 10 points.

Bryn Woodside paced UJ with three assists and a pair of steals. University of Jamestown (5-2) opens North Star Athletic Association play hosting 22-ranked Dickinson State on Friday.

Concordia-St. Paul 82, University of Jamestown 61

Jamestown 17 7 22 15 -- 61

Concordia-SP 17 25 14 26 -- 82

JAMESTOWN—Allison Jablonsky 10, Alexis Watts 9, Kyra Dewald 8, Taylor Hammer 8, Bryn Woodside 7, Jenna Doyle 5, Makenzie Bebo 5, McKayla Orr 4, Paige Emmel 3, Lissy McCulloch 2. Totals: 19-52 FG, 17-28 FT, 28 Rebounds (Doyle 5, Bebo 5), 1 Block (Doyle), 6 Steals (Woodside 2), 10 Assists (Woodside 3), 25 Fouls, 15 Turnovers. 3-pointers (6-19): Watts 2, Jablonsky 2, Dewald 1, Emmel 1.

CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL—Anna Schmitt 19, Mishayla Jones 12, Lauren Shifflett 11, Caitlyn Russell 11, Kyrah Fredenburg 10, Lindsay Dorr 8, Haydn Becker 6, Anna Rollag 3, Kayla Miller 2. Totals: 28-61 FG, 18-22 FT, 43 Rebounds (Fredenburg 9, Dorr 8), 5 Blocks (Russell 3), 7 Steals (Schmitt 3, Miller 3), 17 Assists (Schmitt 7), 24 Fouls (Russell), 20 Turnovers. 3-pointers (8-20): Shifflett 3, Fredenburg 2, Rollag 1, Schmitt 1, Jones 1.