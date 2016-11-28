"We needed it tonight, playing a ranked opponent in a big game," said Brown, as the Jimmies snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-5 overall. "Everyone's playing with confidence now, and that's all it takes."

Brown nailed four treys in the first half, while senior forward Jacob Havron and junior guard Vlad Stoicoviciu shared the majority of the offensive spotlight after the break. Havron controlled the paint en route to scoring 13 of what would be a career-high 21 points, and Stoicoviciu's three second-half 3-pointers helped the Jimmies lead by as many as 11.

"We've played a tough schedule and we haven't played great basketball. It just felt like it was our turn," University of Jamestown head coach Danny Neville said. "It was team basketball. We had five or six guys who could have been player of the game."

Dakota Wesleyan (7-2) entered the contest winners of four straight, but found itself trying to play catch-up with the Jimmies all night. The Tigers, who have appeared in back-to-back NAIA national tournaments and advanced all the way to the national championship game two seasons ago, trailed 46-40 at the half.

"If you score 92 points in a college basketball game, that should be good enough to win," Dakota Wesleyan coach Matt Wilber said. "But credit Jamestown for hitting shots all night, and, frankly, some of their guys who haven't hit shots for them this year."

Stoicoviciu, from Bucharest, Romania, had played just 23 minutes and scored six points in five games prior to Saturday. He finished with 12 points on a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range and hauled in six rebounds in 20 minutes against the Tigers.

"Vlad hasn't played much this year, and then you put him out there and he does that," Neville said. "You're like, 'Man, maybe I should have been playing him earlier?'"

Dakota Wesleyan was able to tie the score at 56-all with just over 15 minutes left to play. But senior guard Jake Hagler nailed three of his 13 points from beyond the arc and the Jimmies stayed in command.

A Havron 3-point play, triples from both Brown and sophomore guard Riley Henderson, and all three of Stoicoviciu's 3's of the second put the Jimmies out front 91-80 with 3 minutes remaining.

Henderson finished with 12 points. It was just the Jimmies' second win over the Tigers in seven games and first since 2007.

"Coming in it's easy to overlook a record, and we weren't doing that. Jamestown has played a really tough schedule," Wilber said. "We knew what they were capable of, and they performed really well and we didn't get them guarded."

The Tigers also shot over 50 percent in the contest, but converted just 9-of-25 from beyond the arc. Jason Spicer and Trae Vandeberg led the visitors with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Vandeberg also grabbed 12 boards.

"Every game is as opportunity. We have a tough schedule playing tough opponents this year," Brown said. "We don't look rankings, we don't look at numbers and we don't look a stats. We just come and we know we're going to outwork our opponent every game."

The victory was the first of four straight contests at home for the Jimmies. Oak Hills Christian College is up next on Tuesday, followed by Dickinson State on Friday to open North Star Athletic Association play.

"It's nice to be back home for once. It feels like we've been on the road for a month," Neville said. "If we play hard like that, and together like that, we can beat anybody."

University of Jamestown 98, Dakota Wesleyan University 92

Dakota Wesleyan 40 52 -- 92

Jamestown 46 52 -- 98

DAKOTA WESLEYAN—Jason Spicer 24, Trae Vandeberg 20, Tate Martin 17, Ty Hoglund 15, Nate Davis 10, Collin Kramer 6. Totals: 30-59 FG, 23-28 FT, 32 Rebounds (Vandeberg 12), 17 Assists (Martin 7), 1 Block (Spicer), 3 Steals (Hoglund 3), 11 Turnovers, 18 Fouls (Hoglund). 3-pointers (9-25): Vandeberg 3, Martin 3, Davis 2, Hoglund 1.

JAMESTOWN—Jacob Havron 21, Logan Brown 20, Jake Hagler 13, Vlad Stoicoviciu 12, Riley Henderson 12, Kiwane Crowder 9, Daymeann Stewart 4, Jon Purintun 4, Carter Keller 3. Totals: 37-68 FG, 10-13 FT, 33 Rebounds (Havron 8), 23 Assists (Crowder 5, Henderson 5), 1 Block (Stoicoviciu), 2 Steals (Henderson, Crowder), 9 Turnovers, 24 Fouls. 3-pointers (14-24): Brown 5, Stoicoviciu 4, Henderson 2, Keller 1, Hagler 1, Crowder 1.

RECORDS: University of Jamestown 3-5; Dakota Wesleyan University 7-2.