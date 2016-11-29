Taking the Next Step

"There's not a lot more we can do right now. It kinda seems like we've been beating around the bush and now it's time to get to the heart of the matter and go play," Hegerle said Monday from Sioux City. "The teams that make it to the championship match will play seven matches in five days. That'd be tough, but we'd love to be in that position."

After facing Missouri Baptist (28-8) today to begin pool play, the Jimmies take on No. 3-ranked Hastings College (26-3) on Wednesday and Union, Ky. (33-9) on Thursday. The top two teams from each of the eight pools advance to the 16-team tournament, which starts on Friday. On paper, today's match carries obvious importance. To advance, teams likely have to go at least 2-1 in pool play.

"On paper, our pool is good for us. I like the matchups, but obviously you know you're going to be facing a very good team every time," Hegerle said. "Missouri Baptist is a very good team. They made it to the finals last year, but if we play the way we're capable, I think we have a good shot at beating them."

Hegerle said the keys for the Jimmies are three-fold, two-on the floor, one off.

"We have to pass and serve better than them, that's No. 1. That makes all the difference for us," the UJ head coach said. "Blocking, obviously is important. We've been one of the top blocking teams in the nation, but even that kinda goes back to passing and serving. If we can keep them out of system, it's a lot easier to block when you know where the ball is going."

Handling the big stage of the Tyson Events Center also is critical, Hegerle said. This is just the second time in program history, but the second time in the last three years, the Jimmies have advanced to the national tournament site.

"The last time we were here I felt like the stage kinda got to us. It's a huge arena and I just felt like we never got comfortable," Hegerle said. "We had a really good practice (Monday) on the floor where we're going to be playing on so we feel good about that."

The Jimmies feature a veteran roster led by seniors Kaitlin Anderson (263 kills, 96 blocks), Heather Bachman (264 kills, 73 blocks), Aubrey Beaumont (851 assists, 248 digs, 30 aces), Elise Peterson (308 digs, 29 aces) Siri Jystad (210 kills, 45 blocks) and Nicole Warren (751 digs, 39 aces). Junior Madison Wendel (264 kills, 133 blocks) is playing at nationals for the second time. Haley Glasoe, another junior, ranks No. 2 in the NAIA in blocks (187), while fellow junior Morgan Hensch leads the Jimmies' deep and balanced offensive attack with 373 kills.

On paper, the Jimmies appear to stack up.

"This is when you need to maintain your peak level of play. You can't afford to have lulls," Hegerle said. "You see it at every level ... one match a team can look all-world, and the next match they can look like dog meat. More than anything that's a function of what a team is doing and how much pressure you can put on a team to make them crack."

Doing that this week in Sioux City is the next progression for the Jimmies.

"We wanted to be in this position perennially and stay at this level, but it doesn't happen overnight," Hegerle said. "The next step is winning some pool play matches and getting out of pool play."