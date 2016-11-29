Jimmie volleyball team wins opener at nationals

The 14th-ranked Jimmies rallied out of a 2-1 deficit to earn their first-ever win at the national tournament host site. Missouri Baptist, ranked 14th, played in the national championship match last season.

The Jimmies are within one win of advancing to the final 16 tournament, which begins on Friday. The Jimmies play No. 3-ranked Hastings, Neb., on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and unranked Union, Ky., on Thursday at 9 a.m. A win in either match would likely secure a top 2 finish in their four-team pool and a spot in the 16-team, single-elimination tournament.

Morgan Hensch had 13 kills and was one of five Jimmies in double figures in kills. Madison Wendel and Haley Glasoe had 11 each while Kaitlin Anderson and Heather Bachman hit 10 apiece. The Jimmies won game 4 25-22 and finished it out 15-10 in the fifth.

The Jimmies totaled 30 block-assists. Glasoe had nine. Wendel had six and one solo block.

Aubrey Beaumont passed out 31 assists and Nicole Warren had 20 digs.