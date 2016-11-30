Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hastings beats Jimmies at national volleyball tournament

    By Dave Selvig Today at 12:06 p.m.

    No. 3-ranked Hastings, Neb., swept the University of Jamestown 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 in pool play at the NAIA national volleyball tournament on Wednesday morning in Sioux City, Iowa.

    The Jimmies now stand at 1-1 in pool play. If UJ beats Union, Ky., on Thursday at 9 a.m., they will advance to the single-elimination, 16-team tournament, which begins on Friday. Jamestown, ranked No. 19 in the NAIA, defeated 14th-ranked Missouri Baptist on Tuesday. Hastings is 2-0 in pool play.

    Heather Bachman's six kills led the Jimmies on Wednesday. Nicole Warren had 13 digs. Madison Wendel and Haley Glasoe each had one solo-block and three block-assists.

    Explore related topics:sportsJimmiesCollegeVolleyball
    Dave Selvig
    Selvig has been a sports writer at The Sun since 1999 and sports editor since 2009.
    DSelvig@jamestownsun.com
    (701) 952-8460
    Advertisement