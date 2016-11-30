Hastings beats Jimmies at national volleyball tournament

The Jimmies now stand at 1-1 in pool play. If UJ beats Union, Ky., on Thursday at 9 a.m., they will advance to the single-elimination, 16-team tournament, which begins on Friday. Jamestown, ranked No. 19 in the NAIA, defeated 14th-ranked Missouri Baptist on Tuesday. Hastings is 2-0 in pool play.

Heather Bachman's six kills led the Jimmies on Wednesday. Nicole Warren had 13 digs. Madison Wendel and Haley Glasoe each had one solo-block and three block-assists.