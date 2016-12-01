As a result, the Jimmies have to play Union again tonight at 10 p.m. in a tie-breaking match that will last just one set with the first team to 25 points winning. The UJ/Union winner will then face Missouri Baptist in another 1-set, 25-point match with that winner advancing to the 16-team, single-elimination tournament which begins on Friday.

Jamestown, Missouri Baptist and Union all finished 1-2 in pool play, forcing the tie-breaking scenario.

Morgan Hensch had 11 kills in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Union, which started with a 25-13 UJ victory, only to watch Union win the next three sets. Madison Wendel, Heather Bachman and Haley Glasoe added nine kills each. Aubrey Beaumont passed out 22 assists and Nicole Warren had 13 digs. Glasoe also had six block-assists.

The Jimmies are attempting to advance to the final 16 for the first time in program history.

Check back later tonight for tie-breaking round results.