Jimmie volleyball loses second tiebreaker at nationals, season over
The University of Jamestown's season came to an end Thursday night at the NAIA national volleyball tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
The 19th-ranked Jimmies (26-14) fell to No. 14 Missouri Baptist 25-23 in a 1-set tiebreaking match to 25 points, which finished just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. The Jimmies won the first tiebreaker on Thurday night over Union, Ky., 25-16. All three teams finished 1-2 in pool play, forcing the 1-set tiebreaking scenario.
Missouri Baptist advances to the 16-team, single-elimination touranment on Friday and will face No. 4 Lindsey-Wilson, Ky. (34-1).
The Jimmies were attempting to advance to the final 16 for the first time in program history. They defeated Missouri Baptist in five sets on Tuesday for their first win ever at the national tournament final site.