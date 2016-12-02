Jimmies play tiebreaker at national tourney

The Jimmies defeated Union, Ky., 25-16 in a 1-set tiebreaker that started at 10 p.m. In order to advance to the single-elimination, 16-team tournament, the Jimmies also had to beat Missouri Baptist. That match started at 10:40 p.m. Thursday night. Results were not available at press time. Go to jamestownsun.com for final results.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jimmies' bid to reach the final 16 teams at nationals took an unexpected turn.

Jamestown fell to Union 3-1 in the final day of pool play inside the Tyson Events Center at Sioux City. The loss set up a late-night tiebreaker between the Jimmies, Union and Missouri Baptist, who all finished pool play at 1-2.

Missouri Baptist fell to Hastings (Neb.) on Thursday, which put the Missouri team in a three-way tie with the Jimmies and Union. The top two teams in each of eight, four-team pools move on to the final 16.

The Jimmies faced Union at 10 p.m. Friday in a one-set, race to 25 points to try and advance. The winner then moved on to face Missouri Baptist in the same race to 25 scenario.

The winner of all that is facing fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) this morning at 11:15 a.m. in the first round of the single-elimination, 16-team tournament. Lindsey Wilson (34-1) went 3-0 in pool play and lost just a single set.

Jamestown (26-14) came out strong against Union (34-11) in pool play at 9 a.m. on Thursday, taking the first game 25-13. But the Dutchwomen rallied to win the second game 27-25 and hung on from there to win the match 25-22, 25-20.

The Jimmies hit well and limited errors, but it wasn't enough against another very solid national tournament team. Morgan Hensch led the Jimmies with 11 kills, while setters Aubrey Beaumont (22 assists) and Josie Hegerle (19) combined for 41 assists.

Jamestown's Madison Wendel and Heather Bachman each posted nine kills and both had a hitting efficiency over .400, helping the Jimmies hit .256 as a team. The Jimmies tallied 22 block assists with Haley Glasoe leading the way with six.

But Union's Julia Edmonds (11 kills), Marissa Elam (11) and Rachel Andrews (10) all hit double figures in kills, and setters Carson Gray (26 assists) and Ivana Kazic combined for 48 assists.

Stats for both teams were similar, except at attack attempts. Union sent 18 more attacks over the net (151-133) than the Jimmies.

Union College 3, University of Jamestown 1

Union College 13 27 25 25

Jamestown 25 25 22 20

UNION COLLEGE—Kills: Julia Edmonds 11, Marissa Elam 11, Rachel Andrews 10, Elle Barnett 9, Jenna Nelson 8, Maddie Jergesen 6, Carson Gray 1, Maggie McGraw 1. Assists: Gray 26, Ivana Kazic 22, Maddy Salazar 2, Paulina Hileman 2. Aces: McGraw 4, Hileman 1. Digs: Hileman 18, McGraw 13, Gray 4, Kazic 4, Salazar 3, Elam 3, Nelson 2. Total Blocks: Edmonds 5, Andrews 4, Jergesen 3, Elam 2.

JAMESTOWN—Kills: Morgan Hensch 11, Heather Bachman 9, Madison Wendel 9, Haley Glasoe 9, Kaitlin Anderson 8, Siri Jystad 6, Aubrey Beaumont 1. Assists: Beaumont 22, Josie Hegerle 19, Nicole Warren 6, Elise Peterson 1, Jystad 1, Whitney King 1. Aces: Peterson 2, King 1, Meghan Orr 1. Digs: Warren 13, Peterson 9, Julina Niemeier 7, Beaumont 7, Hegerle 4, Orr 4, Kori Buchanan 4, Anderson 2, King 2, Wendel 1, Hensch 1, Bachman 1, Glasoe 1. Total Blocks: Glasoe 6, Wendel 5, Anderson 5, Hensch 4, Bachman 2.

RECORDS: Union College 34-11; University of Jamestown 26-14.