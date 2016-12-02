Jimmie volleyball season ends at national tournament
The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball season came to an end Thursday night in tie-breaker action in the NAIA National Tournment.
The Jimmies finished Pool C action with a 1-2 record in the round-robin matches and played two tie-breaker matches.
The Jimmies won the first set over Union (Ky) by a 25-23 score. The Jimmie women dropped the second set to Missouri Baptist by a 25-23 score. The loss ended their play at the national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.