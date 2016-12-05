Young qualifies for nationals in marathon
University of Jamestown sophomore Matt Young has qualified for the marathon at the NAIA national outdoor championships.
Young placed sixth overall at a half marathon in Fremont, Neb., on Saturday. The Woodland, Wash., native ran a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 49 seconds. Young's time was nearly a two-minute lifetime best in the 13.1-mile race.
Dakota Wagner, a sophomore from Jamestown, also competed. Wagner ran a personal-best time of 1:22.15, but did not qualify.
The NAIA outdoor championships will be held May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Ala.