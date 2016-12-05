Search
    Young qualifies for nationals in marathon

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:47 a.m.
    University of Jamestown sophomore Matt Young has qualified for the marathon at the NAIA national outdoor championships.

    Young placed sixth overall at a half marathon in Fremont, Neb., on Saturday. The Woodland, Wash., native ran a time of 1 hour, 12 minutes and 49 seconds. Young's time was nearly a two-minute lifetime best in the 13.1-mile race.

    Dakota Wagner, a sophomore from Jamestown, also competed. Wagner ran a personal-best time of 1:22.15, but did not qualify.

    The NAIA outdoor championships will be held May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

