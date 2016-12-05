Working (Double) Overtime

The Jimmies scored 18 points in the second 5-minute overtime to outlast the Trojans 90-81 and earn a much-needed North Star Athletic Association triumph.

"Honestly, I think our conference is a tossup so you just gotta be ready to bring it every game and tonight we were able to get it done against a good team," said sophomore Jon Purintun. "Obviously after losing to Dickinson on Friday this was a big game for us. You need to be able to win at home. We were able to grind it out and survive."

Grind was the operative word. The game lasted nearly 2 hours and 15 minutes and had everybody gassed.

"I'm tired," said UJ head coach Danny Neville. "That was a tough game. We faced a lot of adversity, but the guys kept fighting."

The Jimmies led by 10 with 8 minutes to go, but the preseason conference favorites tied it at 63 with 5 minutes left and it was on a razor's edge the rest of the way.

"Usually, that's how it is when we play those guys," Neville said.

Both teams had chances to hit walk-off winners at the end of regulation and the first OT, but the Jimmies grabbed the game by the ears in the second extra session.

Riley Henderson, who turned in a stellar defensive effort against Dakota State standout Kyle Kilgore, drained a crucial 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 77-74. Two minutes later, Jake Hagler delivered the decisive blow with 3-ball corner-pocket to make it 82-76 with 80 seconds left in the second OT.

"We had a lot of guys make big plays tonight," said Purintun. "It was a great team win. That's what it takes against good teams."

Purintun, a starter most of the season, came off the bench and poured in 28 points. The Linton High standout also had seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.

"He's like Manu Ginobili ... he's better off the bench," Neville said of Purintun. "He was aggressive. He played really well."

Henderson also delivered a banner all-around game. Undersized, Henderson made the 6-foot-7 Kilgore earn every penny of his 22 points. Henderson's stat line read: 7 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocked shots, 3 assists, 1 steal.

"Riley did a great job on Kilgore. Yeah (Kilgore) ended up with 22 points and 18 rebounds, but good players usually end up getting theirs," Neville said. "I just thought Riley did a great job all game."

Logan Brown pumped in 19 points to go with three rebounds and two assists. Jake Hagler totaled 15 points, six rebounds and four assists while post man Jacob Havron turned in another strong performance with 15 points and seven boards.

"I just thought it was a great team win," Neville said. "It's not just one guy out there doing everything, it's everybody chipping in ... that's the kind of team we have and that's how we're going to be successful."

Purintun echoed his coach's comments.

"We have a lot of good players and we're all just trying to do whatever it takes to win," he said. "It's fun to be on a team like that and we're going to continue with that approach all the way."

University of Jamestown 90, Dakota State 81, 2 OT

DaSU 34 69 72 81

UJ 40 69 72 90

Dakota State: Kyle Kilgore 22, Justin Folkers 13, Brendon Boomsma 5, Tanner Heiser 7, Kevin Daniels 32, Bobby Farquah 2. Totals: 30-74 FG, Three-pointers: 8-27 (Daniels 5, Heiser 2, Boomsma), 13-21 FT, 25 Fouls (Boomsma 5), 16 Turnovers.

University of Jamestown: Jacob Havron 15, Kiwane Crowder 4, Logan Brown 19, Jake Hagler 15, Riley Henderson 7, Daymeann Stewart 2, Jon Purintun 28. Totals: 35-80 FG, Three-pointers: 5-24 (Brown 2, Hagler 2, Henderson), 15-21 FT, 18 Fouls, 12 Turnovers.

Records: Jamestown 1-1 North Star Athletic Association, 5-6; Dakota State 0-2, 3-8.