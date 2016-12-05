Hammer, Jimmies topple Trojans

Replacing three-time All-American Jessica Buck in the starting 5, the senior from Grand Forks had another strong game as 10th-ranked University of Jamestown routed Dakota State 88-45 on Sunday at the Civic Center.

"Yes and no," Hammer said when asked if she felt pressure taking over for the graduated Buck. "Obviously, Buck was a great player. There are some things that she could do, that I can't. But I also feel like there are some things that I can do that maybe she couldn't.

"There are a lot of things I need to accomplish so I'm just trying to do what's best for our team."

What's Hammer's been doing this season is darn-near averaging a double-double. She entered Sunday's game accounting for nine points and nine rebounds per game. She was even better than that against the overmatched Trojans. Hammer led the Jimmies in scoring (19) and rebounding (10), doing so in just 17 minutes on the floor.

The only negative on the day was getting whacked in the lip and throat during her brief stint in the fourth quarter.

"It was a two-minute struggle," she joked. "Other than that, it went pretty well. There was a good vibe in warmups. We came out focused today."

The Jimmies played nearly a flawless first half. Their line after 20 minutes read: 100 percent (free throw), 63 percent (3s) and 55 percent (2s). At the break the Jimmies led 48-19.

"The intensity was there," UJ coach Greg Ulland said. "Defensively, I thought we were pretty on point."

Kyra Dewald, having an All-American caliber campaign, finished with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Alexis Watts drained five of seven 3-pointers en route to 14 points. Jory Mullen contributed nine points off the bench.

"It's really nice when you get that inside-out combination going with Watts ... and Taylor brings that too," Ulland said.

The coach pointed to Hammer, who made eight of her 10 shots, as a barometer for the team.

"Taylor's the one. When she plays like that, we're pretty good," Ulland said. "My standard for her is high. When she's rolling everyone sees that and feeds off that and it can really get us going."

The Jimmies improved to 7-2 overall and the win marked their 18th straight regular-season conference victory, dating back to Feb. 7 of 2015. Hammer and her teammates are aware of the stellar streak, but don't want to jinx it.

"It's kinda like the white elephant in the room," Hammer joked. "We're aware of it, but we don't address it."

University of Jamestown 88, Dakota State 45

DaSU 8 19 36 45

UJ 17 48 74 88

Dakota State: Jamie Tebben 6, Britley Plautz 4, Kennedy Wagner 8, BreeAna Olson 6, Kelsey Poppen 2, Shemika Frazier 6, Jordan Hansen 5, Shelby Vogel 4, Kelley Criddle 4. Totals: 18-58 FG, Three-pointers: 2-10 (Wagner, Hansen), 7-11 FT, 20 Fouls, 24 Turnovers.

University of Jamestown: Taylor Hammer 19, Alexis Watts 14, Kyra Dewald 15, Bryn Woodside 5, McKayla Orr 6, Allison Jablonsky 2, Lissy McCulloch 6, Jenna Doyle 5, Paige Emmel 2, Makenzie Bebo 5, Jory Mullen 9. Totals: 30-71 FG, Three-pointers: 10-20 (Watts 4, Hammer 2, Dewald 2, Woodside, Bebo), 18-23 FT, 19 Fouls (Bebo 5), 14 Turnovers.

Records: Jamestown 2-0 NSAA, 7-2 overall; Dakota State 0-2, 1-8.